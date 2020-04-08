How Tiger King’s Doc Antle Is Protecting His Tigers From Coronavirus

The coronavirus has been turning all the things the wrong way up, as folks try to remain secure and wholesome amid the pandemic. This contains the celebrities of tv exhibits. Doc Antle, one of many many real-life figures featured within the smash-hit Netflix documentary, Tiger King, is among the folks taking precautions. Now, he is shared what he is doing to guard his tigers from COVID-19. However how do you retain these monumental feline secure throughout a time like this?