How to access Star on Disney + to see all adult series and movies

With the arrival of series like Futurama, it is evident that the company is making an effort to generate interesting content beyond children. That is why we want to teach you easily how to access Star on Disney +, so you can see all the series and adult movies that are being offered from this new category of the platform.

How to watch adult series and movies on Disney + through Star

Access Star on Disney + It will allow you to enjoy all the content of series and adult movies that is available on the platform. To do this, all you need is an account and an active subscription to Disney +. Then, within the main menu of the platform, you must direct your steps to the category called Star, which right now is in last place after the contents of National Geographic.

Once inside, if it is the first time, you will have to follow a series of additional steps before being able to access the catalog. It will ask you to re-enter the password of your account, it will also ask you to confirm if you are of legal age, and once this is done you will have the possibility of entering an additional Parental Security Pin.

What is the Pin they ask for when accessing Star? It is an additional security measure in case your account is being used by minors, so that you can be sure that they do not browse the adult content that is included in this category. If you have children at home you can set a Pin, but you can also ignore it if you do not want to enter it every time you want to see this type of content.

Once this is done you will have access to Star on Disney + and you can see all the series and adult movies that have been introduced on the platform. The way to navigate is exactly the same as in the rest of the categories, so you will simply have to search for the content you want and access them in a traditional way. Some of the series and movies that you can see in this category are the following:

Family Guy

Futurama

The Simpson

File X

Lost

Modern Family

Solar Opposites

The Walking Dead

24

Desperate women

Prison Break

Bones

Titanic

Deadpool

Deadpool 2

Crystal jungle

red Mill

Pequeña Miss Sunshine

Road to Perdition

Pretty Woman

Something happens with Mary

And many more.

Futurama, one of the adult animation series available on Star.

The recent addition of Futurama to the Disney + digital grid encourages people to believe that the platform is condensing more and more interesting content for adults, in addition to the children’s that are part of its usual content. Now that you know how to access Star on Disney + … what content are you going to enjoy first?