How to access the 2021 Income Campaign calendar to download it, print it and make sure we don’t miss out on submitting the Declaration

The annual Income campaign is here again. And if yesterday we explained to you how to consult your tax information online to be ready for this year’s declaration, today we are going to review how to download the campaign calendarto find out from what date we can start preparing the draft or what is the deadline for submitting our declaration.

And it is that the Tax Agency allows any user to access or download this calendar, without the need to resort to digital certificates, electronic DNIoo any identification system. Let’s quickly see how we can query the information.









The first thing will be to open the website of the Tax Agency in our browser. Just below the header we will find a text box entitled “Rent Campaign 2021” and, inside, a blue button with the text ‘Accede a Renta 2021’. Once we click there, we will access a list of topics and procedures related to the Income Statement, organized by blocks: ‘Featured Management’, ‘IRPF Tools’, ‘Information’…





The ideal solution to have the dates at hand and not miss them

Within this last block we will find the link to the ‘2021 Income Campaign Calendar’, where we must click. Once this is done, we will already be in the calendar we were looking for. On the left of the web page we will find drop-down menus with the months (from March to June)and clicking on them will show us the lists of dates indicated for each of them.





In the meantime, on the right of the page, the information will be the same, but displayed in a calendar format, with the boxes of the dates indicated before now highlighted with a blue background. Whichever route you choose, left or right, each date is linked to a section that describes what procedures or milestones each one corresponds to.

Perhaps the most interesting is the “Generate PDF” buttonavailable on the left side of the web, and that allows us to collect all the relevant calendar information in the same document, easier to consult than the web itself: we can save it on our hard drive and not depend on the Internet connection . Or better yet: print it to stick it on the wall next to our desk and that we do not miss the date.





When we click on this button, it will appear a box from which we can configure what information we want the PDF document to collect: “Current page”, “Current section and subsections” or both (“Entire document”). Don’t be scared when you see the warning that “Generating the PDF may take several minutes depending on the amount of information”, because even selecting the most complete option (7 document pages), the download in our case has been instantaneous.