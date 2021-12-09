How to activate 60 and 120 FPS in Pokémon GO

Pokémon GO has updated the game for iOS allowing increase FPS by popular request to make it look better. However, this option may go unnoticed and is not possible for all devices.

So, in the following guide we tell you all the details about it, how to increase the refresh rate and what is it for. Do not miss it!

How to increase FPS in Pokémon GO

We can increase to 60 FPS the game if we have the iPhone X, 11, 12 and 13 models and current Android models. On the other hand, if we have leading models like the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, we can reach 120 FPS. To activate them, we have to access the Advanced configuration of the game, by clicking on the Poké Ball at the bottom of the screen and activating the option “native refresh rate”. From that moment on, we will be able to enjoy the game with better quality.





Increasing the FPS helps to make the game experience much smoother, but we have to make sure we have updated to the version 1.191.0 for iOS and 0.225.0 for Android. It should also be borne in mind that the higher the resources, the phone’s power will be more affected, so it may be interesting to know some tips to save battery.