How to activate the Windows recycle bin on pen drives and removable disks to avoid accidentally losing files

If you want extra protection for the files you keep on removable storage media, either USB flash drives, or an external hard drive, you may want to enable the Windows Recycle Bin feature for those devices. This will mean that when you delete something, it will always go through the trash first before being permanently deleted.

By default, the trash is not created on external media and only on the disk where Windows 10 or Windows 11 is installed, so if you accidentally delete something from a folder on a removable diskyou will not have the easily recoverable files in one click.

How to enable the recycle bin on removable media



When you delete something from removable media in Windows 10 or 11, the system asks if you want to delete them permanently

To do this you must edit a Windows Registry key, if you fear that something might go wrong or you are not used to dealing with these processes, you can always create a restore point before starting. In this way you can return to the previous state of your PC just before doing this, as if nothing had happened.

Press the Windows key, type “Registry Editor” in the search and press Enter.





Navigate to the folder HKEY_CURRENT _USER\SOFTWARE\Microsoft\Windows\CurrentVersion\Policies\Explorer (if the Explorer folder doesn’t exist inside ‘Policies’ you can create it empty).

In the right panel right click on the empty white space and select New > Valor de DWORD (32 Bits) and give him the name RecycleBinDrives.



This is what your new registration key should look like

Double click on your new password RecycleBinDrives and change your Value information a ffffffff checking the “Hexadecimal” box.

Restart Windows to apply the changes and you are good to go.

If you don’t want to deal with this process, you can download the already created registry keys, unzip the ZIP and add them to your system simply by double-clicking on the .reg file. In that zip there is a key to enable the trash on removable media and another to disable it.



With this registry key enabled, everything you delete from removable media will go to the recycle bin

From now on, whenever you delete something from removable media, you can find it in your recycle bin, with the assigned letter of the media that was the original location. Just click on the files you want to recover to restore them to their place of origin.





Remember that by right clicking on the Recycle Bin icon on the Windows desktop, you can adjust the size of the bin for all disks individually. This is important to do, as in some cases very large files will not be able to go to the trash, and you will want to adjust this to suit your needs.