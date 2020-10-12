How to apply for The Bidding Room

First the BBC gave us The Restore Store, after which got here The Bidding Room, which like its counterpart has develop into an enormous hit with viewers.

Hosted by Nigel Havers, the daytime TV present sees a bunch of knowledgeable sellers try to outbid one another to purchase extraordinary objects introduced in by the general public.

Every episode, sellers enter the bidding room and check out to get the perfect worth for their objects which have been valued by Simon Bower.

The Bidding Room sellers then battle it out to get the merchandise, maintaining in thoughts a worth they received’t go over.

It’s an actual battle of wits as neither the sellers or bidders will need to give an excessive amount of away.

After all, there wouldn’t be a present if it wasn’t for the superb objects being offered, which vary from vintage jewelry to classic electronics.

And the BBC One present is trying for new objects each single day!

So, do you may have something uncommon, distinctive or vintage that you just’re pondering of promoting? If that’s the case, right here’s how one can get entangled.

How to apply to be on The Bidding Room

Pondering of promoting one thing at residence, which you assume holds distinctive worth? Properly then The Bidding Room could possibly be the place for you to get the perfect worth for your objects.

It’s not but recognized whether or not there’ll be a brand new sequence of the BBC One present, however The Bidding beforehand known as for individuals to enroll for the present on their Instagram web page.

These eager about making use of for the present, can name straight on 01273 22480 or apply by filling out an software type right here.

The present is trying for “prized vintage, a collectible or anything you assume is fascinating”.

You have to fill out fundamental particulars about your merchandise, together with whether or not you’re the proprietor of the merchandise, and if not, should you’ve been authorised to promote it.

Clear photos of the merchandise should even be uploaded with the applying.

Potential sellers are suggested to take pictures from all sides and even the underside, and are reminded to embody pictures of “any marks, signatures, harm and so forth.”.

The Bidding Room is on BBC One at 4.30pm. To seek out out what else is on within the meantime, take a look at our TV Information.