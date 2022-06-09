How to apply for the free European Health Card online

In the event that you are planning a trip to Europe, it is quite important to tie up all the ends and cover the situations that may arise. The fact of getting sick or having an accident while you are doing tourism or a business trip is very likely. For this reason, it must have guarantees of power receive health care even if you are outside our country. This is achieved by applying for the European Health Card, which will offer assistance in Europe free of charge.





This mechanism is available to all member countries of the European Union, and is defined as a personal and non-transferable document that certifies the right to receive healthcare in the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. This card is completely free, although processing websites may charge for it and that is why we recommend you request it yourself through the Ministry’s website as it is a very simple process.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Applying for the health card online

The first thing to take into account in order to apply for this card is that you have the right to health care in Spain, either because you are contributing to the Social Security coffers because you are working. Likewise, if you are a beneficiary of another person such as your own parents, it is important that the procedure is always managed by the holder who contributes to receive these advantages in the health benefit.





Once you have this in mind, you can start the process. The first thing is to access the website of the Ministry of Social Security, where there is a completely different section for this procedure. Various forms of access can be viewed on the page, which are as follows:

Application without certificate : ideal if you are not in a hurry to receive the card to be able to travel. In this case, the shipment is made to the owner’s address within a period of several days.

: ideal if you are not in a hurry to receive the card to be able to travel. In this case, the shipment is made to the owner’s address within a period of several days. By sending an SMS : ideal when you have all the data updated in the Social Security database, since it will allow you to send it to a different address from that of the requesting holder.

: ideal when you have all the data updated in the Social Security database, since it will allow you to send it to a different address from that of the requesting holder. With digital authentication: using the electronic certificate or [email protected] PIN, it will allow you to instantly obtain a document that certifies recognition of healthcare without having to wait for the card.





Once you are clear about the process to follow, you will simply have the corresponding button. In our case we are going to carry out the procedure without a Digital Certificate, since it is much more accessible. Likewise, when you click on any of these processes, you will be redirected to a website with a large amount of information related to the procedure that you are going to start. This will inform who it is addressed to, the shipping times and also the expiration date. Once read at the bottom of the page, click on request.





In the new window that opens, click at the bottom on Request/Renew Health Card. In this case, all the personal data of the form must be filled in, with special emphasis on the upper part where you can choose who you are applying for in the case of several beneficiaries. Once completed, you will have to choose to send the form at the bottom of it. From there a registration number will be generated and information about shipping times will be displayed.





But as we have mentioned before, in the event that you want an immediate copy and not wait for the physical card to arrive, it is important to carry out the process with the digital certificate or the electronic DNI by selecting on the screen that we have shown previously. In this case, you directly access the Tu Seguridad Social application. Here you will have to click on interested. Next, on the identification platform you will have to choose the method that you have most at hand at that time.





When making the identification, you will see numerous data on the rights that you have recognized with respect to health and also to benefits. In order to apply for the TSE, you simply have to scroll down to the bottom of the page to the section that says You do not have the European Health Card Active. Next, you will click on the button on the right Request Card.





You will be redirected to another page with information about the procedure and detailing that the shipment is 5 days. In addition, at the bottom you must check that the address is correct. If everything is fine, you just have to click on request card. It is important to point out that on the side you can also find the access to download the Provisional Certificate of the TSE, valid to present it in hospitals in the EEA.