How to apply for the Youth Rental Voucher in the Community of Madrid: requirements and documentation to provide

It’s been a while, but it’s finally coming. After the approval by the State at the beginning of the year of a Royal Decree that regulated rental aid for the youngest, remained in the hands of all the autonomous communities. Now the Community of Madrid has joined the bandwagon to offer this bonus with a process that can be complex in principle and that is based on the first to arrive, before the money is taken.

This Youth Rental Voucher in a monthly payment of 250 euros for each tenant for a maximum of 24 monthly payments. Although, it must be taken into account that this is a bonus that has been approved since January, and despite the fact that it has been launched in the CAM now, the entire amount must be paid at once since January, which is when the rule was approved.

Requirements to meet

The requirements that are requested to be able to access this aid are mainly focused on be between 18 and 35 years old, be Spanish, have a title contract in which you appear as the title holder and that this is your habitual and permanent residence. This also means that you cannot own another home in Spain.

Of course, you will have to have a regular source of income that is fully demonstrable, and that does not exceed a limit. And in addition to this it always stands out that You cannot have any degree of kinship with the owner of the property, since you cannot have a relationship of first or second degree of consanguinity.





As far as the price of the house is concerned, it should be remembered that the rent must be below 600 euros in general in homes, and a reduction is made up to a maximum of 300 euros if it is a room. Although this limit goes up to 450 euros when located in Alcalá de Henares, Alcobendas, Alcorcón, Algete, Arroyomolinos, Boadilla del Monte, Getafe, Collado Villalba, Coslada, Fuenlabrada, Galapagar, Las Rozas de Madrid, Leganés, Madrid, Majadahonda, Móstoles, Parla, Pinto, Pozuelo de Alarcón, Rivas Vaciamadrid, San Fernando de Henares, San Sebastián de los Reyes, Torrejón de Ardoz, Torrelodones, Tres Cantos, Valdemoro, Villanueva de la Cañada, Villanueva del Pardillo or Villaviciosa de Odón.

Documents you must provide

In order to demonstrate all these conditions, you will have to prepare a lot of documentation. In this case the most important are the following:

Copy of the rental agreement.

Certificate of collective and historical registration.

Residence permit (if necessary).

Proof of rent payments for monthly payments due.

Income tax return for 2021.

Justification of fixed income (payroll).

Location Note offered by the Property Registry in which the homes of which you are the owner are reflected. In the case of not having any, it must be a negative note that proves your situation.

If you have received any money for the Youth Bonus in another autonomous community, you will have to present the corresponding supporting documents.

Application Process

Once you are clear that you meet all these requirements, it is time to submit the application that It is open from September 21 and will close when the funds that are destined for this community are exhausted. The really important thing is that the order of approval will be by whoever presented it before. In addition, in the first payment, all the monthly rental payments that have been justified will be paid at once. Afterwards, it will be every six months when the payments must be presented to receive the payment.

To start the application, the first thing is to access the Electronic Office of the Community of Madrid. At the top you will have to click on the button Process. You have to take into account to make the presentation, you will have to install the [email protected] program on your computer with which you can sign your documents through the digital certificate.





The process is really simple, since you are simply going to have to digitize all the documentation that is requested. This is added to an annex that you will be able to download from this same website at the bottom in the Annexes section. In this case, it is intended for the consultation of cohabitants’ data, which will grant permission to the CAM to access their record.





Once you have everything, you will have to click on fill in under the application section. In this case you must enter both a security code and then click on Fill in form. We recommend that you write down the locator to be able to restore it in case you want to continue completing it in the future.





From this moment on, they will ask you for a lot of personal, specific data and it will also allow you to upload all the required documentation. At the end of this process when you already have the completed application you will be able to sign it through the [email protected] program. From that moment on, you will have to wait for the CAM to resolve it.





Although, in the event that you cannot file it electronically you will be able to download the application in PDF format and then present it in person at the places authorized by the community. These are generally the public records of the community itself.