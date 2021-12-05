How to automatically post your blog articles to your Twitter account using IFTTT’s free service

If there is something that the current ecosystem of online apps and services has facilitated, it is automation. Thus, we can avoid the tedium of having to dedicate time to repetitive processes … or it can be useful if we have a bad memory and we prefer to leave ‘in the hands of the cloud’ the task of publishing some content.

To myself, without going any further, I often forget to publish the articles I publish in Genbeta on Twitter. So I have decided to search the way to automatically send a tweet for each article with a link to it.

The method I have chosen is reproducible for any user, just by changing your Twitter user account and the origin of the posts (you can use your own blog, for example).

The keys to this solution are based on the use of RSS feeds (an XML-based technology that allows the content of the latest publications on a website to be distributed) and the online service IFTTT (acronym for ‘If this then that’: ‘If this then that’), which makes it easier for third-party services to interoperate.

Steps to follow

Login to your IFTTT account. If you don’t have one yet, you can create one now (although it has premium services, a free account will be more than enough). Once the session is started, we must click on the ‘buttonCreate‘ from the IFTTT home page.





It will then take us to a page that will allow us to add the ‘This’ of’ If This’ by clicking on the ‘buttonAdd‘. Doing so will display a large mosaic of web services to choose from. It is best to use the search bar to filter, searching for ‘RSS’.





When we see the ‘RSS Feed’ button, we will click on it to select it. Then we must choose one of the two ‘triggers’ that give us to choose: ‘New feed item‘will do for every time there is an update in the RSS feed, while’New feed item matches‘will allow us to specify a keyword or phrase to filter. In our case, we will choose the first option.





We copy and paste the address of our RSS feed in the field ‘Feed URL’ of the web Once pasted, click on ‘Create trigger‘.

If you don’t know the address of your blog feed …

Search the term ‘feed‘ O ‘rss‘ O ‘atom‘in some small link within it, often in the footer or in the sidebar? ? Or failing that, look for the white and orange icon that you see in the image. And copy? Right click using? the link text.





We have already established the ‘If this‘ (which would be ‘If there is an update on this RSS feed …’) and now it’s time to click on the ‘buttonAdd‘ from the section ‘Then That‘ and repeat the search process in the services tile. This time we will search for Twitter.





This time, will show us the list of ‘actions’ that we can establish, as long as they are compatible with previously selected trigger. We will click on the box of ‘Post a tweet‘.





Once selected, it will show us a text field with the ‘ingredients’ of the post, that is, the content of the future tweet: by default they appear ‘EntryTitle‘(the title of the feed post) and’EntryURL ‘(the URL of the feed post).





If we deem it appropriate, we can click on the button ‘Add ingredient‘ for add another field to the tweet, or just add text by typing it. Once the ‘template’ of the tweet is finalized, we will click on ‘Create action‘.





Now we already have the trigger set on ‘If…‘ and action on ‘Then…‘. We check that everything is as we want (you can click on ‘Edit‘in each block’) and click on the button ‘Continue‘.





On the next screen you can name the ‘applet’ we just created (the default name can be very long and / or not very intuitive, as you can see) and optionally activate receiving a notification every time it is activated. Finally, we click on ‘Finish‘.





Ready! Now, every time we publish an article on our website (in my case, every time I publish a news in Genbeta), it will be automatically tweeted with the text that we have configured.

The automatic publication, yes, it may take up to an hour, which is the time it takes IFTTT to periodically check if the ‘If this’ condition set in our triggers is met.