How to avoid the most frequent injuries in the gym

Detecting the most common mistakes prevents future injuries that force you to leave the gym due to physical problems (Getty Images)

The enthusiasm to get in shape and to start training should not make us forget about the risks to the body when certain recommendations from physical trainers are not taken into account.

Each new exercise routine carries a new risk of injury: torn ligaments, pulled muscles, or injuries from overuse of certain machines or weights. With an estimate of 8.6 million injuries related to sports and recreation every year only in USA, These fears are not unfounded.

However, before you let this fear stop you from starting a new exercise routine, the good news is that most sports injuries are “related to overuse, more than with trauma, which means that they do not usually require surgery, “he said in dialogue with The New York Times the doctor Matthew Matava, orthopedic surgeon and sports medicine physician Washington University in St. Louis.

With proper precautions, you can develop a complete exercise routine, that maximizes benefits and minimizes the risk of injury. For exercises that make us especially vulnerable to injury, the American newspaper turned to a mix of sports doctors, physical therapists and athletic trainers to get their consensus on the most common mistakes people make, and how to prevent them.

1. Watch your back when deadlifting

Weight lifting should be done with a neutral spine, neither arched nor rounded (Getty Images)

Round -or round- your back is one of the main mistakes. The deadlift, in which the lifter starts in a squat and pulls a weighted barbell into a locked, upright position, is one of the most emblematic uprisings. However, its simplicity is deceptive.

“The deadlift is one of the best tools, if done correctly, and one of the most dangerous things you can do if done wrong”, warned Cameron Apt, sports coach of the University of Rochester.

The deadlift begins with the lifter in a squat position, with the neutral spinewhich means that the back is not neither arched nor rounded. During this movement, even a slight rounding of the spine can put excessive pressure on the muscles of the lower back, being able to divert it or something worse.

“It’s not even necessarily that people have bad form, it’s that people underestimate how much it is a dynamic and hyper-focused exercise that is deadlifting”, said Femi Betiku, physical therapist at New Jersey Riverdale Physical Therapy Center.

You have to listen to the signals of the body: pain, muscle tension or cramps (Getty Images)

For those who are less experienced, there are a number of alternative exercises that can be offered. similar benefits and put less stress on the lower back. For example, the hex-bar deadlift, in which the wide hex-shaped bar that surrounds the lifter reduces pressure on the lower back.

For those who want to deadlift, it is essential pay close attention to form. When working with beginners, the Apt usually has clients practice the movement no weights “We will see people for weeks before giving them weight,” he said.

Also it is essential to listen to the body and adjust it when necessary, especially if fatigue begins to affect form. “There is nothing wrong with forcing fatigue,” he said. my beti. “Is about being aware that ‘I’m fatigued, I have to focus on my form 100%’”.

2. Use the correct technique to bench press

The bench press, chest press, bench strength, lying strength or bench press, is a free weight exercise that mainly works the upper body (REUTERS)

When most people think of weightlifting, the first thing that comes to mind is weight lifting. bench press It is an emblematic exercise that can cause rotator cuff injuries if done incorrectly.

The rotator cuff is especially vulnerable because many tendons, ligaments, blood vessels, and nerves run through a narrow path, called the subacromial space, between the shoulder blade and the humerus. “It is a very small space that is almost like a roadway,” he explained. Lauren Shroyer, track and field coach American Council on Exercise, specialized in chronic injuries.

A common mistake is hunching shoulders up, almost like slouching in a chair, which can put a great deal of stress on this area. Shroyer He explained that this can lead to impingement syndrome, a painful condition caused by the shoulder blade rubbing against the rotator cuff. The same can happen if the bar is lifted over the head, instead of across the chest. To avoid this, make sure your arms are shoulder-width apart, shoulder blades tight, and the barbell lowered to mid-chest.

Staying focused throughout the exercise helps prevent distraction injuries (Getty Images)

Another common problem is lift too fast, which can cause an acute injury, such as a pectoralis muscle tear. When this happens, the lifter often feels a snapping sensation, loses control of the weight, and now “one nipple points one way and the other points the other,” he said. killed. “We see it a lot,” she added, often in inexperienced lifters trying to lift more weight than they’re prepared for.

Pectoralis muscle tears are excruciating and tend to occur by lowering the weight to the chest. Although lowering a weight or lowering your body may seem like the easiest part of an exercise, it also creates a higher risk of injury because muscles contract and lengthen. This risk of injury is also increased because lifters feel like the hard part is done and they are less focused, according to Dr. Michael Maloney, sports medicine physician and orthopedic surgeon University of Rochester.

Other examples of this type of risk movement would be lower the bar to the ground during a deadlift, walk or run downhill, lower your body during a pull-up, or return your torso to the ground during a squat. To avoid this, specialists recommend working to maintain concentration throughout the exercise.

3. Take into account the frequency with which we run

It is common for runners to suffer from the pain called “runner’s knee” (Getty Images)

In his own clinical practice, Dr. killed most commonly treats injuries from weightlifting and running. “Of the two, probably the one I watch the most is running,” she said. Most of these injuries are related to excessive use. In the case of racing, it is the ‘too much’ rule he asserted. “Too many kilometers, too many slopes, little rest”.

A very common problem in corridors is knee pain, specifically the patellofemoral Pain Syndrome, often called “runner’s knee” Runner’s knee is thought to be a nerve irritation caused by a muscular imbalance between the quadriceps, hamstrings, and hip muscles that pulls the kneecap out of alignment. To prevent it, experts advise increasing your mileage gradually and incorporating regular strength training.

The good news is that while runner’s knee is a problem, research shows that running can serve to strengthen the cartilage of the knees, and that the runners have less likely to develop arthritis that its those who do not run.

It is recommended to increase the mileage charge by no more than 10% every 7 days (Getty Images)

Another common overuse injury among runners is stress fractures. This usually happens when a runner tries to put on too many miles too fast, without taking enough rest days. The impact of the race causes microfracturas in the bone that, when given time to heal, lead to stronger bones. However, if a runner starts running more miles, without taking rest days, these microfractures accumulate to the point of injury.

Both injuries usually occur because runners “they did something out of the ordinary compared to what they were trained to do”, he claimed killed. Typically, these stress fractures occur in people who have just started running or who decide to quickly increase their training. A good rule of thumb is to limit your mileage gains to less than 10 percent a week.

4. Be careful when performing dynamic movements

Gradual progression prevents tears (Getty Images)

One of the most common acute sports-related injuries is meniscus tear, that at least 10% of people will suffer throughout their lives. The menisci are cartilage discs that act as shock absorbers, located at the ends of the femur and tibia. Most tears are caused by cartilage degeneration which makes you more susceptible to injury, and can occur during bending or twisting movements, Like the box jumps, weighted squats or during the practicing sports such as tennis, football and basketball.

Meniscal tears usually occur during very dynamic movements. The risk of injury is increased when these movements are performed too fast, with too many kilos or without having practiced the movement enough. For example, in squats, if a person has “too much weight and goes too low, the meniscus can tear,” according to Killed.

As with other injuries, the risk increases towards the end of a workoutwhen fatigue begins to appear. When it comes to progress in the gym, there is a tension between pushing yourself to get better and pushing yourself toward injury. The advice of Shroyer it is to focus on the idea that “next week I will be able to do more, because I gave myself the time I needed to recover”.

When it comes to a training routine, the expert recommends combine consistency with a gradual progression. “I always encourage people to do something they trust. To take it easy, but to do it. Exercise can put someone at risk for injury, but not exercising puts someone at risk for poor health.”

