How to Become a Network Engineer by Passing Cisco 300-820 Exam?

Is your career goal to become a Network Engineer? Are you wondering where to start? There’s good news for you! There’s a huge demand for Network Engineers who can work with Cisco products. The organization continues to update its technology and products, thus there’s more demand for professionals with the right training.

This post uncovers how you can become a Network Engineer by passing the Cisco CCNA 200-301 Questions evaluation. We’ll start by letting you know what the position of a Network Engineer entails, why to take the 300-820 exam, and you’ll also discover how much you can expect to earn with this role.

Who Is a Network Engineer?

A Network Engineer is a professional involved in planning, building, and managing networks to ensure they are fully optimized and work as expected. To be specific, a Cisco Network Engineer is responsible for developing and maintaining networks while using Cisco’s product suite. Your functions will include creating and configuring new networks for data, monitoring and troubleshooting the system when there are issues, ensuring network security, and offering technical support to your customers. So, how does the 300-420 ENSLD Questions enable you to become a Network Engineer? Let’s find out in the paragraphs below.

How Does the Cisco 300-820 Exam Help You Become a Network Engineer?

Becoming a Network Engineer means you have the relevant IT experience. You can demonstrate that you have it by earning the relevant designation. The Cisco 300-820 test makes this possible for you.

The 300-820 exam checks your capability to work with collaboration cloud and edge solutions. The exam questions will revolve around three core areas. They include Cisco Unified IM presence, Cisco WebEx Teams hybrid and emerging technologies, as well as expressway configurations. After completing the evaluation, you'll have sufficient expertise to ensure that your organization's customers have access to optimized integrated solutions.

Prior to sitting for the Cisco 300-820 exam, you’ll have to undergo thorough training. There’s an official course accessible through Cisco’s official webpage named Implementing Cisco Collaboration Cloud and Edge Solutions (CLCEI) v1.0. You can also enroll in third-party courses online to equip yourself with the required skills for the test and for your future job tasks.

By accomplishing good marks in the exam, you'll draw the Cisco Certified Specialist – Collaboration Cloud & Edge Implementation designation. Successful completion of this test also satisfies a concentration exam requirement for the CCNP Collaboration accreditation. You will be required to take and pass the core 350-801 exam to finalize the certification path. This will be your first step in reaching your dream of becoming a Network Engineer.

Once you hold the accreditation, you can add it to your resume and start sending job applications to companies in need of a Network Engineer. You can also present it where you’re working currently so that you’re considered for future promotions.

As reported by industry sources, salaries for Network Engineers can range from about $52k to $109k. The average salary that you can expect to earn working as a Network Engineer is $76,409 yearly.

Conclusion

The Cisco 300-820 exam can become a turning point in your networking career. If you have always been passionate about becoming a Network Engineer, taking this test is the best decision you can make. It equips you with the top-notch knowledge and skills that will make your career advancement smoother. So, register for this evaluation now and take the first step toward your dream job!