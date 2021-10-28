How to Boost Sales with TemplateMonster’s Shopify Themes With Video

Statistics show that 87% of companies that use video for a background say that its publication has increased site traffic, 83% believe that video has significantly affected the growth of the customer base, and 95% are ready in 2022 to increase the cost of video solutions.

Companies that still do not use video content in their marketing strategy explain this because it is too expensive (20%), they do not know how to use this tool and where to start (17%), or they can not convince senior management. Despite this, next year, 59% will start using videos to improve their financial performance. Find your best Shopify themes with video without delay too!

Why Choose Shopify Themes With Video?

Studies show how great is the impact of video content on the purchase decision. 84% of people admitted that they decided to buy the product after watching the video, and 66% used the video to learn more about it. Over the last two years, the amount of time we spend watching videos has increased by 52%, averaging 16 hours per week. As a result, 86% of consumers expect more video from brands in 2022. The brand’s video on the platform increases the reputation and trust of people and directly affects financial performance too. Don’t miss the opportunity to promote your project via video and download our web assets today.

Key Features of Shopify Themes With Video

Our professional assets come with many handy features:

Online payment options.

Online chat.

Google Maps integration.

Blog integration.

Video background.

Parallax effect.

Responsive design.

Retina ready layout.

Contact, search, login, subscription forms.

Visual builder, etc.

How to Attract Customers with Shopify Themes With Video?

Since you have decided to attract your client with a video, here are five steps to creating a strategy for your video content:

Identify your customer. Who will you make your videos for? Pay attention to the approximate parameters, such as gender, age, and occupation. Also, focus on the goal, what problem you cover in your video, and the value for the viewer. Determine the video format. Choose the most appropriate type of video content – image, presentation, viral, educational, or social. Select the platform where you will publish the video. Today, the choice of placing video content on the Internet is very wide. Starting with the world’s most popular video hosting YouTube and ending with a section on your business site. Analyze your performance. To understand how well your audience has perceived your video, you need to analyze your KPIs. Pay attention to the percentage of completed views and the number of site visits by links under the video. Try to avoid the most common mistakes.