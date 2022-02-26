How to bring a Windows window to the primary monitor without having to turn on the second screen

When we have a configuration of two or more monitors on our desktop, there are times when we encounter problems when it comes to displaying the content on the screen that we want. Windows usually manages the windows of applications and programs that we have open quite well, but sometimes your system may crash.

Although it is a very specific case, I have decided to write about it because I do not always have both monitors on. And it is that sometimes, Windows saves in which monitor the program was opened for the last time, and if it is turned off, luckily there is a command to bring the application to the monitor we want without having to turn it on.

Let’s kneel before keyboard shortcuts

Although it may seem obvious to some, it is something that has saved my life, because having the applications open precisely on the monitor turned off happens to me on many occasions. However, there is a way to bring the window to the monitor we are currently using. For it, just use Windows key + directional arrow.

This method is quite effective, although it is worth mentioning that, for the command to work, we must give it several times, since by giving it only once, the window becomes smaller and goes through the different distributions but does not move directly to the another monitor. So that, it is enough to insist on the command until the window is in the monitor that we want.

Another even more effective method is the shortcut Windows key + Shift + direction arrow. In this case, the window will move as it appears from one monitor to another, without changing its size. This is the ideal command to do it, since it is more direct and we will not have to insist. For it, first we will have to select the window from the toolbarand then enter the command.

The fact that we have the monitor turned off does not mean that Windows does not detect it. In fact, if we do the test and go to the display settings, we will see that our monitors will continue in the same distribution despite having turned them off.

