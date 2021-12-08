How to browse LinkedIn anonymously so that no one knows who visits your profile

LinkedIn is a very useful service in the labor sector. It serves us as a tool to search for employment, or as a showcase to the business world to publicize our skills, among other things. Basically everyone can see our profile, and that is something that we can know very well, since every time there is a visitor in it, a notification appears to us of who has visited it.

Knowing who has visited our profile is quite useful, especially to know which people or companies we draw attention to. This can also be somewhat annoying, since sometimes we enter profiles unintentionally or simply out of curiosity, leading to the other person always knowing when we have visited their profile. Nevertheless, there is a way to browse the social network completely anonymously.

How to activate ‘Private Mode’ on LinkedIn

In the privacy settings of the application we can modify certain parameters, among them, activate ‘Private mode’, which will allow us to browse LinkedIn as a totally anonymous user.

Activating the ‘Private mode’ allows us to see any profile without others knowing our data. However, they will be able to find out if they are Premium users of the platform.

To activate this mode, we will have to go to the tab ‘Settings and Privacy’ of the platform. This is found by clicking on the profile image of our account, in the upper right part of the interface.





Once in the settings panel, we select the section of ‘Visibility’, and we choose the first option, where it says ‘Profile view options’. Here we have the option of browsing as we have been doing, that is, with a public profile, or anonymously.





We can select the ‘Private profile’ if what we want is to hide our information when we visit other profiles, but to be able to leave our position or employment. Another option is to activate the ‘Private mode’, which will hide all our information.





As well specified in the tab, If we activate this mode, the possibility of knowing who has seen our profile is disabled, in addition to deleting our viewing history. However, if our account is Premium, it will allow us to see the people who have visited our profile in the last 90 days.

In this section We can also take a look at other sections related to privacy, such as modifying who can see our e-mail, visibility settings, or managing our online status, among other things.