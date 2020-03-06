How to buy tickets to the Genesis 2020 reunion tour as extra dates added

Genesis are making a comeback 13 years after their final gig along with the band asserting a brand new tour.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford introduced their reunion on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 present on Wednesday morning forward of pre-sale tickets going reside later in the week.

Tickets went on sale 10am Friday with a variety of dates accessible throughout the nation. Six new dates have now additionally been added.

Genesis, identified for hits Land of Confusion and I Can’t Dance, is returning with solely three of its members. Peter Gabriel, the fourth member, is now 70 and isn’t anticipated to be part of the rock band for the tour.

Collins and Rutherford carried out collectively in Berlin final summer time sparking rumours of a return, nevertheless it was solely earlier this week that the band posted on their Instagram account a photograph of the three of them captioned: “After which there have been three…”

The final time the band carried out collectively was 2007 for his or her 40th anniversary on the Flip it On Once more Tour.

Nic Collins will be part of the band on drums, Collins’ typical function, and very long time guitar and bass participant Daryl Stuermer may also be part of the group.

When do tickets to Genesis 2020 tour go on sale?

Normal tickets went on sale Friday, sixth March at 9am – you possibly can buy them right here, Dublin normal sale goes on sale Monday, ninth March – you possibly can buy tickets for Eire right here. Six extra dates have now been added to the tour.

When do Genesis 202 tour presale tickets go on sale?

Presale tickets for Genesis 2020 tour went on sale Thursday, fifth March at 9am on LiveNation – enroll right here.

Genesis 2020 UK and Eire tour dates