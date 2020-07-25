How to buy tickets to the Genesis 2021 reunion tour as new dates added

Genesis are making a comeback 14 years after their final gig along with the band set to head on tour in 2021.

Phil Collins, Tony Banks, and Mike Rutherford initially introduced their reunion on Zoe Ball’s BBC Radio 2 present in June 2020 forward of pre-sale tickets going dwell. Tickets went on sale for the 2020 rour with a variety of dates out there throughout the nation, however then tour was postponed thanks to covid.

Now the group has now introduced the tour is ready for April 2021 and added just a few extra to the checklist.

A press release on Instagram mentioned: “Genesis have re-scheduled their 2020 UK and Irish dates for April 2021 and are excited to announce two extra exhibits in Birmingham and London.

“The Final Domino? Tour 2021 will now begin in Glasgow on 1 April and will probably be @tony_banks_music, @officialphilcollins and Mike Rutherford’s first dwell outing collectively since the globe-trotting, sell-out Flip It On Once more: The Tour in 2007.”

Genesis, identified for hits Land of Confusion and I Can’t Dance, is returning with solely three of its members. Peter Gabriel, the fourth member, is now 70 and isn’t anticipated to be a part of the rock band for the tour.

Collins and Rutherford carried out collectively in Berlin final summer time sparking rumours of a return, however it was solely earlier this 12 months that the band posted on their Instagram account a photograph of the three of them captioned: “After which there have been three…”

The final time the band carried out collectively was 2007 for his or her 40th anniversary on the Flip it On Once more Tour.

Nic Collins will be a part of the band on drums, Collins’ typical function, and very long time guitar and bass participant Daryl Stuermer may even be a part of the group.

Extra dates have now been added to the tour, which Genesis defined in an Instagram publish.

“Present tickets for the rescheduled dates will stay legitimate and ticket holders will probably be contacted by their ticket agent,” it mentioned.

“Tickets for the new dates in London and Birmingham and all different exhibits are on sale now by way of genesis-music.com.”

