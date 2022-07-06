How to cancel your Xbox Live Gold subscription: prevent it from renewing itself!

If you are enjoying a trial period, save yourself scares in the form of poorly spent euros.

Xbox Live Gold is the key to be able to play online on Microsoft consoles (and as we will see below, the gateway to the Game Pass Ultimate model to play even without a console), but if you want to cancel your subscription, either because you no longer want to continue high or because you were only in a free trial periodyou will want to know exactly how and where to end this tender relationship.

Obviously, what you leave behind is a modest collection of perks, such as access to multiplayer outside of free to play, monthly free games, discounts and some advantages that work in the social aspect of Xbox. But, of course, if you don’t want to spend more or do you want to give yourself a break, everything will seem great. Oh, and before we get started, if Xbox isn’t your thing, here’s how to cancel your PS Plus subscription.

How to turn off auto-renew for Xbox Live Gold

Go to your account page.

Open the “Manage subscription” dropdown.

Click “Turn off recurring billing.”

One more page with other offers will load, but below it you will have to repeat the deactivation.

If you still had subscription time to enjoy, you can do it until it runs out.

An alternative: convert your Live Gold account to Xbox Game Pass for one euro

Prior to get rid of your subscription altogetherthere is another option that you could consider, and that is if Xbox Game Pass is attractive to you, maybe you want to take the leap by paying a single euro. The method has no mysteries and is nothing of a dubious nature, but you should keep it in mind. You have months to consume or you have just entered a new gold subscription to your account, there is the possibility of upgrading them to Game Pass Ultimate, which would already allow you to access the Microsoft library, including Bethesda games and the EA Play subscription.

