How To Catch A Coelacanth In Animal Crossing: New Horizons

There’s a general of 80 fish to catch in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, from massive ocean-dwelling sharks to tiny tadpoles to your island’s ponds. One of many essential rarest (and most successful) of these fish is the coelacanth, an historic fish as quickly as thought to be extinct in real existence that is in actuality nonetheless alive and swimming. Fortunately, you wouldn’t should do the rest extra-special to catch one; you merely want to regulate the weather.

When To Catch A Coelacanth

Not like quite a few fish, the coelacanth is available year-round and at all times of the day. Alternatively, it easiest appears when it’s raining. Local weather in New Horizons shouldn’t be tied to real-life local weather, so that you just have to look out for a random moist day as you play–it’s going to even get began or forestall raining all through an individual day.

A coelacanth in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

In earlier Animal Crossing video video games, it’s good to moreover catch a coelacanth when it was as soon as snowing. Alternatively, New Horizons’ in-game Critterpedia easiest lists rain as a local weather requirement, not snow. We can substitute this data after we will confirm this.

