How to change the location of the Windows 11 taskbar and more customization options with this simple tool

Since its release, Windows 11 has had its users somewhat unhappy about the lack of features it offers. And it is that due to its incomplete and inconsistent launch, users have had problems finding certain functions that they used often in Windows 10 and that have not been able to find in this new operating system.

One of the issues that gave the most talk after its launch and that Microsoft has not yet resolved is a greater configuration of the taskbar, making it impossible to change its location. Fortunately, there is third-party software that solves this problem and expands the possibilities. One of the applications that we were able to talk about is ExplorerPatcher, but also there is another program with very advanced functions: StartAllBack.

StartAllBack, or how to enjoy features that are not standard in Windows 11

With a wink in the name of the application itself as a sign of protest, StartAllBack is a simple tool with multiple functions to modify and customize the Windows 11 taskbar to our liking. And it is that not only can we change its location, but also its style and icons. In addition, we also find additional features that extend the browser experience.





To change the place of the toolbar in Windows 11 through this tool, all we have to do is open StartAllBack and in the section of ‘Taskbar’ select the option that we like the most from the box ‘Taskbar location on screen’. As you can see, we can place it at the bottom, top, left and right, something that we could already do easily in Windows 10.

As for customization, we can do everything, even style the bar with Windows 10 or 7 touches. Along with this, we can also bring the icons to the left instead of leaving them in the center, something that Windows 11 already offers as standard after the insistence of users.

Another of the outstanding modifications is the start menu, since in addition to bringing it to the left, it also we can customize it to have a more classic visual style as a list and improved. And if the look of the Mica material Microsoft is using in Windows 11 isn’t your thing, you can turn it off in browser features and more.

Although StartAllBack is a very useful tool for those looking for something closer to what is known in Windows 11, it has a downside. And is that the application 100-day free trial available. After this period, you will have to checkout, with a one-time payment of $4.99 for a PC. We can also purchase a license for two or three PCs for $8.99 and $11.99 respectively.