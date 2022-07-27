How to check if your SSD or hard drive is healthy in Windows

Find out which native or third-party tools can help you anticipate a possible failure.

If you are old enough, you will have experienced at least a couple of scares from the death of a hard drive or an SSDand even if you now try to make frequent backups and lead a “healthy storage life” – let’s call it that, for example – surely you would like to know exactly what goes through the head of your storage units, if something hurts, if they are very hot… in short, if they are in good condition. Supposedly, SSDs last much longer than HDDs, but you never know…

For that there are several tools that will help you obtain information about the temperature, the read or write error rate, activation time, etc. In short, the important thing is that you learn to identify problems to anticipate possible breakdowns that send your units to a walk and leave you in a state of irreparable stupefaction having lost all your photos and… Sorry, it’s just that it has happened to us.

Windows native methods to check the drives

Windows has in its possession a couple of tools to perform basic checks on the operation of storage drives. It’s about the CHKDSK and WMIC commands. The first one is used to scan them and see if there are system errors or bad sectors, but the second one already works with the SMART function (Self-Monitoring, Analysis, and Reporting Technology).

Scan by CHKDSK

Before you start checking with this method, keep in mind that the tool needs full access to the drive you want to scan, so if it’s in use, you will not be able to execute the command. However, if you try it, Windows will ask you if you want to run it when you restart the system.

Type “chkdsk X: /f /r /x” and press Enter. In “X:” you must write the drive letter what you want to scan. The letters that follow correspond to the functions that are carried out, being “/f” a search for disk errors; “/r”, a scan for bad sectors; and “/x”, a function that unmount the drive first and then includes the “/f” function itself.

In case you try review drives formatted as NTFS, you can type “chkdsk /scan”. It’s a good idea to run it if you start seeing strange behavior on that class of disks.

The WMIC command

In this case, the command is used to perform several administrative tasks, and among them is the SMART function which we talked about above, but the results will be simple and very preliminary.

Write “wmic” and press Enter.

Type the command “diskdrive get status” and press Enter. A scan will be performed after which the status of the drive will be clearly displayed.

Check your SSD with third-party programs

The above two commands are fine for start diggingbut if you want to go a little further to complete the information that you have on your storage units, there are third-party applications that use the SMART function. The most reasonable one is CrystalDiskInfo, which is free, but very powerful, because it reads SMART attributes and is also one of the few applications of its kind that can get data from all kinds of internal and external interfaces. Another option is to use the dedicated application of your manufacturer, be it Intel, Samsung, WDetc.

