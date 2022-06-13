How to check the processing status of Income 2021: so you can see why you haven’t collected yet

The presentation of the 2021 income tax return ends on June 30, and this means that many citizens have already fulfilled their tax obligations. The problem is that from the Treasury on many occasions they do not hurry as much as we want, making the refund of our personal income tax be delayed for several months. In these moments of concern, it is possible check the status of the process and see if there has been any problem with the filed return. Through the Treasury’s own website or using the mobile application, this is possible.

It is important to note that to carry out this process a personal identification process is necessary. In this case, several systems are used: digital certificate, [email protected] system or through the reference that was provided when making the corresponding draft and subsequent presentation.

How to request the DIGITAL CERTIFICATE of NATURAL PERSON from the FNMT

Consult your procedure on the Treasury website

In order to carry out this consultation process, the first thing you are going to have to do is access the Tax Agency website. In this case, being in an active campaign you will see at first a large Banner on which you must click on Access Income 2021.





In the new window that is going to open, all the information that is necessary to be able to present the form 100, and also access the fiscal data, is shown. To be able to make the query, you simply have to click on the section Draft/tax return processing service (Renta WEB).





Next, you will have to identify yourself to the Treasury, entering your DNI and expiration date or using the electronic certificate or DNI. It is important that if you choose to enter the DNI number you will always need to have at hand your reference with which you made the presentation in order to access satisfactorily. In addition, when accessing with the certificate it is also highlighted that you will have to confirm that you are acting on your own behalf, or if, on the contrary, you represent another taxpayer.





At the moment, a new window will open that shows information about the procedure that has been carried out. In this case, you must view the section at the top of the page. Processing status. In this, you can find different situations depending on the state in which your documentation is. The most common are the following:

Your return is being processed . This is the most common state in which the Treasury has received all the data, but they have not yet been reviewed.

Your statement is being checked. One of the critical points, in which the civil service is verifying all the data provided in order to check whether they are correct or not. But this does not have to entail any problem.

The declaration with the indicated amount has not been saved or is in process. Check the amount . In this case there may be a problem, and it is important to contact the Tax Agency directly.

Your return has been processed by the Tax Management bodies, estimating the refund requested by you, without prejudice to the checks that may be carried out later by the Tax Agency bodies. .The final process, in which the Treasury has verified that all the data is correct, and this causes the refund that has been requested to be processed, now passing to the managing body.

Your refund has been issued on the XXX day to the ESXXX account. If in 10 days you have not received the amount, go to the delegation/administration of the Tax Agency corresponding to your fiscal domicile. In this case, the Treasury has already made the corresponding payment to your bank account established in the draft you submitted. You always have to be patient, since depending on your entity it can take several days.





And as we have mentioned before, this is a process that can also be carried out through the Tax Agency’s mobile application. To do this, after installing it and identifying yourself with the systems that we have previously mentioned, different options will be displayed. You just have to access Renta 2021 followed by Processing status to be able to visualize one of the states that we have commented previously. In addition, in this case it will also be possible to display the declaration that has been submitted.