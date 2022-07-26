How to check the processing status of the government aid of 200 euros

Two weeks ago we told how to apply for 200 euros from the government after starting the process, and this made many people start applying to receive the money in the coming months. Now, many people can find themselves with the greatest of uncertainties when not knowing how it is being managed or if it has even been accepted or rejected. That is why the Tax Agency has a section dedicated to this query.

It must be taken into account that although at first the government pointed out that the payments would be made in the last quarter of the year, this has ended up changing, making the payments in July. This makes many applications have already started processingaccepting or denying it, being important to check the status.

How to know if you have been approved for the aid of 200 euros

As was the case in the aid application process, it is essential to have a digital certificate or to register in the [email protected] system. This is important, as it will be the only way that exists to access the file, knowing that you are the one with access to information. Although, in many cases, if you have a representative before the administration, you can also consult him as a proxy.

Once you have this in mind, you will have to access the Electronic Office of the Tax Agency. Among the options that are enabled within the aid of 200 euros, you will have to click on Consultation of submitted applications.





In this case, it will be transferred to the digital identification platform through the [email protected] certificate or system, with your personal data already appearing in the upper right corner. Once finished, you will see a form with all the data of the declarations presented. You must make sure that the word appears in the model GASand in exercise the year 2022. In addition, the NIF section must also be completed. When you have this information, click on Search and mark the option Show declarations in low status.

At the moment, a table will be displayed with all the applications that have been submitted, in order to quickly access the proof of delivery or the presentation document. But for this, you have to focus on the section statewhich can currently have three situations:

Alta : the first phase in which the application has been sent correctly and without errors, waiting to be received by the Tax Agency and to begin processing.

: the first phase in which the application has been sent correctly and without errors, waiting to be received by the Tax Agency and to begin processing. Baja: In this case, the situation may arise that you have canceled the file yourself to submit a new application, or it has simply been denied by rejecting the application that you have made by the tax authorities.





Likewise, in the event that this help has not yet reached your bank account and you have not heard about it, you should be completely calm. The submission deadline does not end until September 30, and from here there is a period of 3 months for it to be resolved.