How to claim a train delay or cancellation from Renfe: all the options

On the official Renfe website you can check the delays of your trains and even request compensation if you cannot take a transport for not arriving on time. This company has a commitment to punctuality and the obligation to comply with it for its travelers. The compensation you can receive is different depending on the type of train you are traveling on and the length of the delay.

In this article we tell you how much Renfe can refund you for complying with their schedules and also how to go about the process. to receive your compensation if your train has been delayed and left you on the ground.

Returns according to train and time

First we are going to know what percentage of the money you can receive in case of a delay of some type of Renfe train.

With a Bird and a delay of more than 15 minutes you can receive a 50% refund. If the delay is greater than 30 minutes, the return of 100%.

With an Alvia, if the delay exceeds 30 minutes, the refund is 50%; with a delay of more than 60 minutes, the return of 100%.

With Euromed, if the delay exceeds 30 minutes, the return of 50%. If the delay is greater than 60 minutes, the return of 100%.

Avlo: if the delay is equal to or greater than 60 minutes, the return is 50%. If the delay is greater than 90 minutes, the refund is 100%.

Always remember that usually Renfe communicates if there is any important delay in its social networks or even send SMS to travelers.

You can request a refund of the amount in the same form of payment. You can request it at renfe.com (for tickets paid by credit card or with Renfe Points), or at station ticket offices and travel agencies. If you choose the refund in a discount code for the next trip, you must request it exclusively on the Renfe.com website. this option solo is available for tickets purchased with a credit or metallic card.

You have a maximum of 3 months from the date of travel to request compensation and a maximum of 6 months to purchase the new ticket if you have requested the discount code. For compensation for delays in Avlo trains, you can request it through the automatic compensation system from www.avlorenfe.com (Avlo web) or from www.renfe.com.

How to ask for compensation

You can request the partial and total refund of your train ticket on the official Renfe website. On the main page click on “Travel” and look at the “Manage your ticket” column. Click on “See more” to see all the options:





Tap on “Request compensation” and you will find three options. Choose “query”. Here you will have to enter the ticket code, the origin of the train and the destination.





You can do all this once 24 hours have passed since the arrival of the train and up to a maximum date of three months since you made the trip. You do not have to prove that this delay was such, since Renfe has registered the hours of its trains. It is essential that you have the ticket number: on the physical ticket, on the ticket via SMS or in the email.

What happens if they cancel your train

In the event that your train is cancelled, something excellent but which could happen due to a strike or an accident, Renfe will have to respond to the traveler. The law states that in case of cancellation of the trip, the passenger has the right to be refunded the full amount of your ticket.

If the cancellation is known two days before, the company has to offer travel alternatives.

If the cancellation is notified 4 hours in advance or less, the passenger must be compensated with up to double the amount paid for the ticket. To get your money back, follow the indicated steps in the last point.