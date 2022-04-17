How to clean your Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con? 13 tips to extend the life of your console

Cleaning tools and products, use of protectors and ways to combat drift among our recommendations.

Last week we delved into the best ways to clean PS5 and the DualSense controller, with 13 tips to extend the life of your console. Today it is the turn of Nintendo Switch and, although many of the points will be common, we are going to review some of the basic aspects of maintaining the console, to focus later on the particularities of the Nintendo hybrid.

Unlike PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch is not a console that we are going to keep static, being able to end up anywhere in the house, sometimes for several days. It is important to watch this and be orderly in the use of the console, keeping her on base, if possible, integrated into a piece of furniture where it is not completely uncovered and exposed to dust and dirt from the environment. If, for some reason, the console is going to be out of the base for a long time, the ideal would be keep it in a bagor inside a cajón.

The most basic tips on hand hygiene are even more relevant in the case of Nintendo Switch, it is no longer a controller that we have in our hands, it is the entire console. It is essential to make a hand cleaning before use and don’t eat while we play. Although it seems obvious, during the trips in which you want to play with her, you will not always have a sink near her. Our recommendation is that you bring a pack of wet wipes in the travel bag and that you always use them before playing.

Don’t forget to clean the Nintendo Switch dock

The Nintendo Switch base is going to be the most static element of the set, so you will have to decide where to place it. In this case, just as we recommended you with PlayStation 5, the ideal is a piece of furniture covered and protected from dust and dirt, but with easy access. In the case of Switch, it is more likely that you will have the dock at hand due to the very hybrid nature of the console, but remember to take special care with two aspects:

the wiring : it is essential to have a good cable management and easy access to them. Something common is that the cables end up in a tangle, along with those of the television, USB and other devices, creating a nest of dirt that is difficult to clean. Neat and easily accessible wiring will make cleaning easy and allow you to quickly unplug the base for care.



: it is essential to have a and easy access to them. Something common is that the cables end up in a tangle, along with those of the television, USB and other devices, creating a nest of dirt that is difficult to clean. Neat and easily accessible wiring will make cleaning easy and allow you to quickly unplug the base for care. The inside of the base– The vertical arrangement of the base prevents excessive visible dust from accumulating, however, inside it is inconvenient to clean and is often forgotten. This area can collect much of the dirt from the environment, ending up on our console, obstructing the ventilation outlet or scratching the screen and frames of the Nintendo Switch. Fortunately, the hole is wide enough to be able to pass a rag and collect the dust comfortably.

Nintendo Switch and Joy-Con protections

Console and controller protections are very common on Nintendo Switch, but are they interesting? The answer will depend on how careful you are and the type of protection:

screen protectors : both tempered glass and plastic protectors can be good allies for the maintenance of our console and screen protection. If some ugly stain ends up on the protector or a lot of dirt has accumulated after repeatedly touching the screen, it is always preferable to use cleaning products on a protector than on the screen itself. In the worst case, we just have to change it. Our only recommendation is that you pay attention to the placement, well squared on the screen so that it does not cause problems with the base and in a sealed environment so that no dust specks are deposited that cause bubbles.



: both tempered glass and plastic protectors can be good allies for the maintenance of our console and screen protection. If some ugly stain ends up on the protector or a lot of dirt has accumulated after repeatedly touching the screen, it is always preferable to use cleaning products on a protector than on the screen itself. In the worst case, we just have to change it. Our only recommendation is that you pay attention to the placement, well squared on the screen so that it does not cause problems with the base and in a sealed environment so that no dust specks are deposited that cause bubbles. Joy-Con and Console Protectors: Surely you have seen these silicone or transparent plastic protections to cover the Joy-cons of the Nintendo Switch, even some that cover it completely (more common in Nintendo Switch Lite). Although a priori it could be interesting if the console is going to be in danger in the hands of someone very careless, if you do not consider that your console is exposed to a great risk in terms of dangerous falls, better avoid them. These covers leave enough openings for dirt seeps in and stays hidden. But if you are convinced to use it, our recommendation is that you remove and clean them regularly.

Tools and cleaning products

The Nintendo Switch is much more compact and manageable than a home console due to its hybrid nature and also has less opening. To keep the console clean, it will suffice to use a microfiber cloth not scratch or damage the screen or covers. It is not recommended to use paper or rags that can leave hair that ends up entering the machine through the openings.

The points to pay special attention to would be air vent and headphone port: If there is dirt accumulated on them, you can use a soft brush to clean the slot, being very careful not to bend the metal sheets. If dirt or lint has been deposited inside the jack port, you can remove it with an interdental brush, very carefully.

Whenever you can, just do a good dry cleaning machinebut if there is any difficult stain or dirt that there is no way to get out, Nintendo itself gives us the keys to the products that we can use on its official website, accompanied by basic instructions on cleaning and disinfection:

Before cleaning the console, make sure it is turned off and accessories are unplugged.



Do not pour liquids on the product or immerse it in water or other liquids.



After cleaning, make sure the console is totally dry before using it again.



before using it again. Dampen a soft cloth and gently wipe down the console and Joy-Cons.



To disinfect it, you can use a disinfectant that contains a 70% alcohol applied with a clean cloth.

As Nintendo already indicated in 2020, it is not recommended to use any disinfectant or solvent other than alcohol. For this reason, our advice is that you do not try products such as degreasers or multi-purpose cleaners. Not all materials behave in the same way and a damp cloth with plain water should be enough for you to keep your console perfect.

What about the ‘drift’ of the Joy-Con?

Probably, the problem of the ‘drift’ in the Joy-Con has been the one that has persecuted the Nintendo Switch the most and there have been several causes and solutions that have been targeted. Some users have come up with their own methods to fix the issue for which Nintendo has officially apologized.

There are many formulas to try to solve this problem, but today we will deal with one of the methods that has to do with cleaning the peripheral, shared by Nintendo Life at the end of this last year. The first step would be update and calibrate the Joy-Con to rule out software errors: you can do this from the console’s Settings menu, in Controls and Sensors, there you will find the option to Update and Recalibrate the sticks. If this does not fix the problem, the next step is to perform a analog cleaning with contact cleaner:

Help yourself with some small tweezers to pull the analog upwards.



Gently uncover the rubber cover to expose the stem of the analog.



Spray a drop or two inside with the wand that fits into the mouth of the cleaner.



Underspray is better than overspray, so be wise.



Rotate the analog in all directions for a minute so that the cleaner reaches all the contacts.



Do not press buttons during the process.

If the problem was caused by debris adhering to the analog contacts, this method might solve it, although we only recommend it as a last resort and as long as you don’t have a more secure solution. If the Joy-Con is under warranty, use it before doing anything like this. Don’t try it either if you don’t feel comfortable with the process, think that if you don’t do it correctly, you can make the situation worse. But above all, remember, do not use any cleaner or lubricant, use only electronic contact cleaner. If you explain what you need it for in an electronics store, you can make sure you don’t go wrong with the product.

