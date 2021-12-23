How to collect a tenth awarded by Bizum and requirements to receive the lottery

For some time, lottery administrations have allowed prizes to be collected through Bizum. Now with the Christmas raffle, some of the lucky ones will be the ones who fall for some small part of the numbers that the children of San Ildefonso sing. In this short article We explain how to receive the money through Bizum.

The main requirement is the amount of money admitted. And is that We can only use Bizum if the prize does not exceed 2,000 euros. In addition, not all banks allow it, so you will have to be aware of the list that we leave below to find out if our bank is compatible with this function.

List of admitted banks

CaixaBank

Santander

BBVA

Bankia (now from the CaixaBank Now app)

Sabadell Bank

Unicaja

Kutxabank

IberCaja

Cajamar Cooperative Group

ABANCA

Bankinter

Cajasur

How to get the lottery prize by Bizum





Once we know that the amount does not exceed 2,000 euros and our bank is compatible with the function, all we have to do is approach any administration and generate a QR code through our mobile device to receive the payment. To do this we doing the next:

We enter the app of our usual bank.

We go to the section of ‘Bizum’ .

We select the option of ‘Generate QR code’ .

We show the code in the administration.





The person in charge of the administration must scan the QR code that we generate from our application. This code has a time limit of 15 minutes. If the time expires, the app will generate a different code. In addition, since it is less than 2,500 euros, we will not have to declare this income to the Tax Agency.

There are still no more details on whether the service will support more banks so that they can use this feature, although it should not take long for other banks. The draw will distribute this year a total of 2,408 million euros, with a first prize of 400,000 euros. You can check here how to know if your number has been awarded.