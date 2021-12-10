How to complete the web event “Let the Arataki Gang Perform Begin!” by Genshin Impact

The web event “Let the Arataki band performance begin” is now available on Genshin Impact to celebrate the upcoming arrival of Arataki Itto, giving us the opportunity to obtain great prizes if we complete it. On this occasion, we can participate by helping the bandit prepare for his next performance in Inazuma.

In the following guide we leave you all the details of the event, how to participate and what rewards we get so you don’t miss any chance to win Protogems and Wishes.

Web Event “Let the Arataki Band Performance Begin!” by Genshin Impact

This event is available from December 9 to 13, 2021 and in order to participate you must have a Adventure Rank 10 or higher. During this, we will have to help Itto prepare for his next performance through simple tasks.

The first task is to move boxes towards the right side of the screen and we will receive prizes in return if we share the image. However, this has trick, because if you don’t want to do it, just click on one of the social media options and keep the window open without actually sharing. In this way, we will obtain 10 Protogems and a Prithiva Topaz Shard in the same way.





The next mission consists of turn on the streetlights. When we do, a window will open asking us to follow the official game account on a social network. We repeat the sharing trick that I have mentioned above and we will get 10 more Protogems and another Topaz Shard.

Finally, it only remains to see the live performance that is nothing other than the character trailer and sharing again, we will obtain 20 Protogems and one last Topaz Shard. In this way, we will have already completed the event.





Important event information

To participate you have to link the account with the website. We can access the images of the event from the album at any time. The rewards are collected manually and will be sent to the in-game email.

Finally, from act III, we can invite friends to the event thus obtaining additional prizes or form a group with random people. The maximum is 3 people and each one will receive their rewards.