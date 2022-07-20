How to completely delete the history of searches you’ve done on Amazon

In many cases we worry too much about deleting Chrome history or Firefox history, but sometimes the history of the searches we make within the websites is forgotten. One of these sites is precisely Amazon, where many searches are carried out on a daily basis, and these are used to get the best possible experience.

All the searches that are carried out on Amazon are stored in a history. This is ideal for the website to learn about all your tastes and offer you products in a personalized way based on your searches. Although, sometimes it can be a real problem to have a really full history of different searches.

Leave your Amazon history like the first day

Whether it’s because you want to prevent someone from knowing what you’ve been looking at, or simply so that the same recommendations never appear again, it can be interesting to leave the history as clean as possible. Amazon allows you to perform this query, delete it and also prevent it from being stored. In this way it is about complying with the strictest privacy policies of the company.

The first thing you will have to do is access the Amazon website. In the top bar, select the option “Amazon.com from…”. In this case, instead of the three points, it will be displayed the name you have configured on the account.





Once this is done, you will go back to the top again and select my browsing history in the top bar where you will find your public profile or your personalized recommendations.





Now you will be able to access a large list of products that you have consulted throughout your entire Amazon career. As you go down you can have access to more and more productsideal in case you have lost any of them and you have not saved the link to be able to rescue it again.

But if what you really want to do is delete it, scroll to the right side of the screen at the top and tap on manage history. A menu will be displayed automatically where you can remove all items from view, and also to deactivate the registration of these productswith the limitations that may arise.





When you click on Remove all items from view You will see how and this is also transferred to the personalized options that are offered. The only way that the page will have to show any recommendation is based on the orders you have made and that also allows you to analyze all your tastes.