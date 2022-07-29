How to compress the size of a PDF file so that it takes up less space

On many occasions you will have come across PDF files that have a high weight, either because of their size or also because of the content that they include, such as many images. This makes it necessary that it has to be compressed to be able to upload it to some servers or even send it through email due to the limitations that may be imposed. This is one of the most common actions added to those of signing documents, editing a PDF or even encrypting them with a password.

The most typical example can be presented, for example, in online educational platforms, where you have to upload two PDF documents but with limitations of 5-10 MB. The problem comes when you have a file with many high-quality images that are necessary, but in the end they have to be compressed in some way. In this article we show you the methods that exist to do it.

Reduce a PDF file with a web page

On the internet you can find many services whose main mission is to reduce the size of the PDFs that are going to be uploaded without hardly losing quality. This is the example from the web page smallpdf.com/compress-pdf. Upon entering, you will find a button that says choose files on which you must press. In the file explorer, choose that document that generates size conflicts, although you can also choose from Google Drive or Dropbox.





Likewise, if you don’t want to be digging through all the documents you have in the storage unit, you will be able to drag them to the next box on the web page. At the moment your information will be loaded and will appear on the web page, with the name and the current weight of the file.

When you upload it, the file will finish compressing automatically. So that you have this information you will be able to see both the previous weight and the new one, and when you click on the button Descargaryou will have it in the download container that you have configured on your computer to be able to share it.





Compress a PDF with Word

Although it may seem somewhat contradictory, through a text editor like Word you can reduce the size of a file in PDF format quickly. To do this, the first thing you have to do is open the PDF document with Word to make it editable.





Once you have it open, you will simply have to save it as a PDF file again, but making a small adjustment. This is achieved by clicking on File, Archive in the top toolbar, followed by Export. At the end you will click on Create PDF/XPS document.





Finally, the Windows file manager will open and you will be able to select the location of the new document. But the really interesting thing is that you can choose the type of optimization. In this case, the option will be selected.

Minimum sizewhich is indicated for online publications, where we have already commented that precisely the smallest possible size should be kept.