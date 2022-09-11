how to configure the PS5 and the Xbox to save on the electricity bill

The Xbox Series X is the most powerful console that Microsoft has on the market right now. A power that is associated with greater energy consumption, so I have ventured to check if the figures given by Microsoft are close or, on the other hand, differ from reality.

A console that came to compete in power with the PlayStation 5, to which our colleagues from Xataka did a test to see what its consumption was. For the occasion, I have pulled a connected plug, which allows me to see the consumption in real time of the device that is plugged in, and these have been the results.

consumption on trial





Microsoft has done a great job with the new generation of consoles by improve efficiency over Xbox One X. Leaving aside the design issue, where for me the Xbox One X was unbeatable, this Series X is conditioned to improve its ventilation and prevent it from overheating.

For the tests I have made three different measurements. When it came to turning off the console, I waited about ten minutes for all the possible processes that were open to close, and thus avoid phantom consumption.

By turning off the console and leaving it on Energy save mode

With the console turned off but with the immediate start or standby mode activated

Using the console with different games

Xbox Series X in power saving mode





In the first case, I have activated the energy saving mode in the settings. One way to do is for the console to consume less at rest in exchange for require a few more seconds each time we are going to turn it on.

In this case, I have achieved a consumption that oscillates between 0.36 W and 0.43 Wfigures that are quite close to what Microsoft establishes.





As a curiosity, I had previously carried out the tests with a HDD hard drive connected via USB in which I have some games stored and at that time the consumption, if you had seen it increased with the results that you have under these images reaching almost 1.5 W.



Consumption in energy saving mode with USB disk connected

Xbox Series X in fast start mode

For the next measurement, what I did was activate the “standby” or “Immediate start” mode within the “Settings”. With this mode activated Xbox can start fasteruse voice command to turn it on or turn on the TV while turning on the console.



Quick start

All these functions have a consequence and that is that consumption is significantly higher. Thus, I have found consumptions that ranged from 8.43 W to 11 W as the margin in which most of the measurements moved. That said, on three occasions I found remarkably high values ​​and so, for example, in one of the measurements I get a consumption of 33.3 W, I suppose because I am carrying out some internal process.

Measurements while playing

The last step, I took it when checking what was the consumption of the Xbox Series X while I was using a game. For the tests I used the FIF “22 and the Forza Horizon 5 and during that time, the console had a consumption that ranged between 156 W and 158 W as figures that were repeated the most.





Only at some point in time did I observe how the Xbox Series X slightly exceeded 170 W of consumption. The rest moved in figures close to 155 W.





From watts to euros





All these numbers and data are very good, but what does this electricity expense translate into throughout the year? Assuming an average consumption of 12 watts per hour in immediate start mode (official figure given by Microsoft), we therefore have an expenditure of 288 watt hours per day. To find the annual consumption we only have to multiply the daily value by 365 days and we obtain the figure of 105120 watt hours, or what is the same, 105.12 kWh.

And that How much money does it cost after a year of use? Well, if we consider an average value of current electricity of about €0.30/kWh and multiply by those 105.12 kWh, we obtain the amount of 31.53 euros per year for keeping the console in this standby mode every day.

That is if we take the average consumption that Microsoft gives. In my case and with the measurements, with the same rules as before, leaving the console in “energy saving” mode would cost me 1,314 euros per yeara figure that making use of instant start all the time would cost me 26.28 euros per year. I repeat, that with the measurements that the plug has thrown at me.

PlayStation 5… it’s your time





In the case of the PlayStation 5 we find a similar operation. Assuming that all devices connected to the electrical network consume something even if they are turned off, but it should not exceed 0.1 watts, the Sony console also allows you to go to sleep modein which it will consume at least 0.5 watts, or turn it off completely, a last mode that should not produce any consumption.





To do this, we have options within the settings to eliminate functions that cause higher consumptionsuch as the power supply to devices connected via USB or the possibility of turning on the PlayStation 5 remotely.

The truth is that these comforts to which many have become accustomed, we see how finally affect our pocket by increasing the electricity bill in a sum that only appreciates in the long term, if we look at the computation of the year.