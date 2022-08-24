How to create a HiFi streamer with a Raspberry Pi and Volumio to listen to music from Spotify or your own FLAC files

If you like the topic of high-fidelity audio, you may be familiar with what a streamer o network music player. These dedicated devices, unlike, for example, a CD player, are used to play our digital music files stored on a local or remote server, directly to our HiFi sound system.

There are many online music players and of various brands, but usually one of good quality and barely of entry range, can be above 300 to 500 euros. That is why it has become very popular to use a good, nice and cheap Raspberry Pi board to create one at home for a small amount of money, and with excellent results.

Before starting



Primo: Volumio’s flagship streamer that costs about 500 euros

Los streamers they can obtain the files in several ways, one of the most common is through your own network storage device that serves as a server, this it can be a NAS or it can be your computerbut it can also be a streaming music service.

If you’re trying to save money by using a Pi instead of a name-brand network player, you might not want to spend on a NAS either. This not a problem if you have a computer with the files you want to use that you can keep on as a server (at least while listening to music).

If you don’t have your own music files (MP3, FLAC, or rips from your CDs), you can always use spotify, which although it does not yet offer audio in lossless quality, will do so soon. Either way, chances are you won’t notice much of a difference.

If you don’t understand the usefulness of this because you’re thinking about it to listen to music in front of the computer, it’s because the idea of ​​a streamer is to place it in a living room or room where you have a stereo with speakers, an amplifier, and so on. It will be a dedicated device for the sole purpose of adding a digital audio source to what may be equipment with only analog sources such as vinyl, or in physical format such as CDs.

What do I need to create my own network player





A Raspberry Pi board : The process works with any motherboard, even the oldest and cheapest from the manufacturer. However, I recommend using at least a Raspberry Pi 3 or 3B+ for the simple fact that they have WiFi connectivity. If you can connect a network cable directly to the Pi in the place where you are going to put your streamer (recommended) then the WiFi does not matter.

: The process works with any motherboard, even the oldest and cheapest from the manufacturer. However, I recommend using at least a Raspberry Pi 3 or 3B+ for the simple fact that they have WiFi connectivity. If you can connect a network cable directly to the Pi in the place where you are going to put your streamer (recommended) then the WiFi does not matter. A microSD card : The operating system that we will use is ultra light and does not need too much space, even a 4GB card is enough for it.

: The operating system that we will use is ultra light and does not need too much space, even a 4GB card is enough for it. Volumio : Volumio is a well-known manufacturer of HiFi streamers that offers its excellent operating system completely free of charge. You can download the Volumio image for Raspberry Pi on the official website.

: Volumio is a well-known manufacturer of HiFi streamers that offers its excellent operating system completely free of charge. You can download the Volumio image for Raspberry Pi on the official website. Etcher: balena Etcher is a free and extremely easy to use software with which we will create the image of the operating system.

Optional Requirements and Other Considerations





With all of the above it is enough to build a streamer, but you will receive the cheapest experience. Basically, if you have at least a 3.5mm minijack to RCA cable to connect your Pi to an amplifier or directly to speakers preamps, you’ll get sound.

This is not the best option, since there you would be using the DAC of the Raspberry Pi itself. The DAC or Digital Audio Converter It is the element that is responsible for converting the digital signal it receives, into an analog one that comes out through your speakers. The RasPi’s DAC is a long, long way from being the best in the worldit works and little else.

For better result and higher sound quality, you have options like add a direct DAC board as an accessory connected to your Pi. A very famous and recommended one is The BOSS by ALLO, which once again offers you an RCA connection for your board. It costs about 70 euros approximately.

In my case, I have used an FX Audio X6 DAC connected to my Pi via USB. It is an inexpensive DAC that you can get for about 60 to 80 euros, but that offers excellent sound quality, it also has optical and coaxial inputs. There are many similar options on the market.

The whole thing (Raspberry Pi, DAC, SD card, a case, power supply) can end up costing you around 150 euros, half that if you ignore the DAC. It’s less than half or even less than a quarter of what a Denon, Yamaha, or Volumio streamer would cost you.

How to install and use Volumio on your Raspberry Pi





Connect your microSD card to the computer where you downloaded the Volumio ISO

Install and run Etcher for the first time

Select the option Flash from file

Choose the Volumio ISO you downloaded, for example: volumio-2.907-2021-07-02-pi.iso

Click on Select target and choose your microSD card

Click on Flash! and wait for the process to finish.

Once you insert your microSD into the Rasperry Pi you already have an operating system, you just have to configure it

Volumio is a desktopless system, this means that it is controlled from a graphical interface that you can access from any browser. You don’t need a monitor, a keyboard, or anything other than a mobile phone, tablet, or a computer.





You will need to connect Volumio to your local network. This can be done in two ways: with a network cable or via WiFi (as long as you have a Raspberry Pi 3 or later). If you connect the network cable, you are ready. If you will use WiFi, you have to follow these steps:

Connect your Raspberry Pi to power and turn on the device.

Volumio will automatically create a WiFi Hotspot network called “Volumio” whose password is volumio2

You must connect to that WiFi network from any device that you are going to use to configure the system (mobile or computer)

Hotspot is a temporary way to use Volumio, so it’s a good idea to connect it to your WiFi network in Settings.

When you are connected to Volumio via Hotspot, you can access the graphical interface by entering the IP 192.168.211.1 or http://volumio.local from a browser.





The graphical web interface works from any desktop or mobile browser. Or, you can also use the official Volumio app for Android or iOS (it costs only 2 euros and is a way to support the project).

During the initial configuration you will have to choose language, name for the device, the audio output (Volumio detects all available connections, from HDMI to whatever DAC you have connected.)



Choose audio output device in Volumio settings

At this stage you can connect Volumio to your WiFi network to stop using Hotspot mode. If you then want to know the IP of Volumio you can use a free app like Fing to analyze all the devices connected to your network and get their IPs.

Plugins for Spotify and add your Windows files



List of plugins in Volumio

Volumio has a good list of plugins to add more features to the system. For me there is an essential plugin when using it: Spotify Connect.

From the accessories section you can easily find it, and what it does is basically turn your RasPi into another device to send Spotify music to.

The advantage of this is that you can just use the Spotify app on Android, iOS, Windows, Mac, Linux, the web, etc. to play music on Volumio with your Piand neither of those devices need to stay on or connected, unless you want to control playback afterwards.



Spotify Connect con Volumio

Another very useful thing if you don’t have a NAS is to simply use your PC as a server for Volumio. In Windows it is very easy to do and you just have to open an old friend: Windows Media Player.

From the old player click on To transmit and activate the media streaming. The advantage of Windows Media Player, as old as it is, is that it’s literally the easiest way to add your PC as a media server to Volumio: you don’t have to install anything, it comes by default on Windows 10 and 11 (and older, of course), and it’s just a couple of clicks.



Activating streaming from Windows Media Player is the simplest way to add your PC as a media server to Volumio

you shall automatically allow devices to play my mediaand in more options, allow remote control of your player.

Windows Media Player will send you to Control Panel and there you should also see all the other devices you can stream content to. Then you just have to click OK.





When you have done this, you can return to the Volumio web interface and search for Media Servers (in the side panel). There you will find your Windows computer and your Windows Media Player music library.



List of Media Servers in Volumio

If it does not appear, you can always go to the settings and, in the option Fuentes, add a network drive manually. Volumio does an automatic scan and detects all drives connected to your network.



From settings you can add network drives to your Volumio that are on the same local network

The operating system is extremely easy to use and has many more options to take advantage of. There are more plugins, radios, and some premium options like connection to Tidal and Qobuz for HiRes cloud streaming.



Volumio shows the streaming quality of each track

This is the most basic and quick guide possible with the minimum of options that are needed to enjoy the experience. Volumio is not the only system of this style, but it is perhaps the easiest to use and the one with the greatest variety of add-ons. If high fidelity music is something that interests you and you have a good set of speakers at homeyou may be interested in experimenting with these and other options.

More information | Volume Documentation