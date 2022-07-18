How to create a QR code for a WiFi network with which to connect automatically without entering a password

Normally we have all our devices, computer, laptop, phone, tablet… connected to our Wi-Fi network permanently. One day we indicated the network, entered the password and the information was saved for the remains.

However, if we want to offer our network to a friend or a visitor, it can be a nuisance to search for the access data where we have saved it or go to the bottom of the router in search of the sticker with the information. Although it may not be entirely practical if we have to do it relatively frequently. It is also very useful for shops, catering establishments and other types of businesses where internet is offered to customers.

To access the Wi-Fi, just scan the QR

To solve this, there are people who choose to write down the data on a piece of paper that they always have at hand, leave it written down on a note placed on the fridge with a magnet or create a QR to connect to your wifi like the one provided by the wificard.io website.

WiFi Card, to the QR code with the access data to our wifi





This website comes to solve this recurring problem by creating a QR code with our access data that will serve both us and anyone to whom we give the shade of black and white squares to automatically connect to our Wi-Fi network.

Just access the page, wificard.io, enter our network name, password and encryption type. If we do not know the latest data, we can find out by going to the properties of the Wi-Fi network from the configuration options of our device.

Having a QR code for our Wi-Fi is one of the most practical ways to share access data to our network with friends, visitors or clients, if we have a business in which we offer internet



Information obtained by a mobile phone after scanning the QR code provided by the WiFi Card web.

In Windows 10, for example, just click on the icon on the taskbar that indicates the connection and, in the panel that opens with the network to which we are connected, click on Properties. In the window that will open we will move until you find the value security typein which the type of encryption will be indicated

Once the QR code has been created to connect to Wi-Fi automatically, we can print it by button Print. Before doing so we can choose if we want the format of the card to be horizontal or vertical, by clicking on Rotateand if we want to hide the password in the print.

To access the Wi-Fi, as we have said, it will suffice to scan the QR. As we can see, if we do it from a phone, it will indicate the network data and offer us the possibility of connecting to it automatically with the push of a button. Very practical.

The wifi information, explains the website itself, is never sent to the server. In addition, the page does not use any type of tracking, analysis or fingerprinting and its code is available on GitHub.