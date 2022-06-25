How to create a WiFi hotspot in Windows 10 and 11 with just one click

The vast majority of mobile phones allow the creation of WiFi access points to share the connection with other devices. Nevertheless, through a computer we can also share our Internet connectionand in Windows 10 and 11 we can do it very easily.

The Microsoft operating system has a serial option for transform our computer into a WiFi access point and offer connection to other devices very easily. In this article we show you how to do it.

How to create a WiFi hotspot in Windows 10 and 11

Both Windows 10 and Windows 11 have an option called ‘Mobile Hotspot’, an option to which we can only access if our computer has a WiFi or Bluetooth adapter. This function can be found in the Windows configuration panel itself, in the ‘Red e Internet‘.

For faster access to this feature, in Windows 10, the option is also located in the notification panel on the taskbar. And if you’re a fan of using the Windows search box on the bar, we can also quickly access the feature by typing ‘Coverage area…’.





Once on the access point configuration page, we see that we have a series of options that we can modify. The first one, obviously, is a switch to activate or deactivate the function. Remember that to make it work, our computer must have a WiFi or Bluetooth adapter to broadcast the signal to other devices.





Then, we find an option that gives us the choice of where we want to share our network from. This means that we can share the network from WiFi, or from Ethernet cable if we have it connected. In addition, we can also share the network over Bluetooth, so if the device we want to share our connection with is within range and has Bluetooth, we can also use this method.

Within the ‘Properties’ box we can edit both the name of the network with which the other devices will see it, and the password. The key that we want to put must have at least eight characters.

Also, if the computer supports 5GHz band, we can choose between this and 2.4 GHz. In this article we explain what is the difference between the two.

When another computer or device makes use of our WiFi access point, the system will alert us of it. This option can come in handy for those areas where the connection does not reach well and we have a computer to act as a repeater and extend the signal to other areas of the home.