How to customize your mouse pointer in Windows 11: the best websites to download good designs

Windows 11 integrates different tools that will try to fully customize the experience that can be had while using it. Among these aspects, the taskbar can be customized so that best suits the personal taste of each userbut also the mouse pointer, which in the end is something that is being seen all the time that you are working.

This customization can be done through the native options that are integrated into the software, but there are also third-party programs that will allow a much more complete experience. We will analyze in this case both options that can be given.

Windows 11 native customization

As we have previously commented, in the native configuration of the operating system you can find different options that are designed to give a personal touch to the mouse pointer which is used to select a file. The problem with these is that they are completely pigeonholed to a predefined scheme that does not let you vary. But equally, as a positive point, it should be noted that being integrated into the operating system itself makes it much easier to apply.

The first step to be able to make this change is to access System Configuration. When accessing, on the left side you will have to select the Personalization section and in all the options that are enabled in a third place you will have to access themes.





Within Themes there are a lot of different options to be able to edit everything you are seeing in the operating system. For this particular case, you will have to scroll in the upper section to Cursor del Mouse





In the pop-up window, all the properties of the mouse you have connected will be collected. At the top will be the different tabs and you will have to access pointers. In the first box there are different schemes that are predetermined and created by Windows itself. By default, it will be in the default schema. But when you open the dropdown, you will be able to search for the one that you like the most.





When selecting a specific scheme, in the lower part you will be able to find the design in each of the situations that arise within the system. For example, in normal selection, when you are working in the background, or when you are busy between other different situations.

When you have chosen the one you like the most, you will be able to click Apply at the bottom. From that moment on, the mouse pointer will be totally modified and you will see the changes applied in different parts of the system and varying according to the part of the system you are in.

Pages for downloading pointers and installation

But if these schemes that we have discussed do not convince you, there are different web pages that will allow you to download other types of cursors. One of them can be Deviantart that has sliders for dark or light mode and that are as curious as the pixelart design, animated pointers and others with a much more classic style. The only point to keep in mind is that you will have to put in the search engine that you are looking for cursors.





If you are a person who does not want something traditional, and wants to opt for animated, anime, cartoon, comic, game or food cursors in general, among many others, you will be able to access Cusores 4U. Upon entering you will find all these categories and more as well as a preview of everything you will be able to download.





And in the event that nothing convinces you and you want to take out your creative branch, you should know that you will be able to without problems. All this thanks to ICO Convert, a web page that will allow you upload a PNG, JPG or ICO file to transform it and adapt it to be used as another cursor. The only requirement that is imposed is that the weight of 50 MB must not be exceeded.





In all these websites, either by choosing a predesigned design or if you do it yourself, you will have in your downloads folder a compatible file to export to system settings. By having this file downloaded locally, you will be able to access the system configuration, and then on the side click on Personalization, exactly the same to make customization changes natively with Windows.

The difference is that when you open the properties you will not have to choose a specific scheme. Simply, you will have to go to the bottom of the window and click on To examine. In the file explorer that opens you will be able to choose the file that you have downloaded from this web page. In this way, it will end up loading the scheme that you have downloaded from the internet so that it can be applied to the system.





Finally, the only thing you are going to have to do is click on Apply, so that all the changes introduced in the operating system are finally available. There is no established limit to be able to enter files in this case, so you will be able to enter different options and change them.