How to delete duplicate photos in Windows 10 and 11: five free programs that will scan your computer for duplicate images

It is common to find duplicate photos on our computer. When we transfer photos from the camera or phone to the computer, or we save several copies without realizing it, these can accumulate and take up significant space on our computer, especially if they are in high resolution. Fortunately there are ways to get rid of duplicate photos very easily and for free.

Microsoft has not yet implemented a native tool in Windows 10 or 11 to delete duplicate photos, something that happens for example on mobile phones, where applications such as Google Files or Photos automatically detect them and make us a list of those that we have repeated in our terminal. Here we will have to use alternative programs, and in this article we bring you some stories with which you can try.

Find.Same.Images.OK





We have talked about this tool on previous occasions. With this app, it is possible to automatically find duplicate photos and delete them at once. The program relies on various identification algorithms, making even rotated images detectable as duplicates.

To start scanning, all you have to do is indicate the path where the images are saved and it will automatically collect those that are duplicates. After the process, we can manually see if the detection has taken effect and continue with its removal.

You can find this application on its official website. It is available both in a portable version and in an installer.

AntiDupl





Another great alternative to remove duplicate photos from our computer. The main advantage of this application is that supports a wide range of formats, being also a free and open source software. Perhaps its interface is not as attractive as we would like, but it is quite effective.

Its operation is quite simple. And it is that we will only have to indicate the path in which the images are found, and through its own detection algorithms it will start to select those images that are duplicates. From the box on the left we can check for ourselves if the photo is a duplicate or not.

We can download it through its official website. For it we will select the latest version available and open the executable to proceed with its installation.

Visual Similarity Duplicate Image Finder





An even more complete alternative than the ones mentioned above is Visual Similarity Duplicate Image Finder. This tool will also help us find those duplicate photos on our computer. Its analysis is not only based on the name and size of the file, but also also makes a visual comparison through its own algorithms.

The application supports more than 100 image formats and more than 300 RAW file formats. In addition, it is also compatible with network drives that are located outside of our local computer. To make it work, all you have to do is indicate the path of the images and press ‘Start Scan’.

Through your website we can access your downloadan executable that we will only have to open to start its installation on the computer.

Duplicates Cleaner





It is another quite effective alternative to eliminate duplicate photos from our computer. In this case the application can be found in the Microsoft Store, having a fairly simple interface, but efficient.

In its main menu we can find the functions that we want to perform. The interesting thing about it is that we also have the possibility to identify those video files and duplicate documents. To proceed with this, all you have to do is indicate the path where the files are located.

This application It has a paid version that we will have to download if we want to unlock all its additional options. The application is quite effective, and we will only have to go to its Microsoft Store page to start the download.

Awesome Duplicate Photo Finder





Another great free alternative to remove duplicate photos from our computer is Awesome Duplicate Photo Finder. Its interface is quite simple, and in it we can see firsthand if the photos are duplicates or not.

Its operation is tremendously easy, since we will only have to indicate the path of the images. It is compatible with multiple devices, including network drives, external hard drives, etc. It has a fairly efficient detection algorithm, and supports different image formats.

The program is completely free, and in addition It has a portable version to use it without having to install it on our computer. You can download it through its official website.