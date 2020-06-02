How to Delete Facebook Posts in Bulk With ‘Handle Exercise’ Tool – Variety

Facebook is making it simpler for customers to wipe out embarrassing or in any other case personally painful posts.

The social-media big introduced Handle Exercise, a brand new characteristic to make it simpler for customers to delete or disguise many posts without delay.

“Whether or not you’re getting into the job market after faculty or transferring on from an previous relationship, we all know issues change in folks’s lives, and we wish to make it simple for you to curate your presence on Facebook to extra precisely replicate who you might be at the moment,” the corporate stated in asserting the software.

The Handle Exercise characteristic will launch first on Facebook’s cell apps, and shall be obtainable on desktop and Facebook Lite in the long run.

With the software, customers can archive content material they don’t need others to see on Facebook however nonetheless need to hold for their very own reference. For instance, the corporate steered, “you possibly can archive a submit you made whenever you have been in highschool that you simply nonetheless discover amusing however that you simply’d somewhat not be seen by anybody else on Facebook.”

Handle Exercise additionally permits Facebook customers to transfer posts they not need to the trash after which delete them completely. Posts customers ship to the trash will keep there for 30 days earlier than being deleted except they select to manually delete or restore them earlier than then.

The characteristic consists of filters to kind posts, reminiscent of people who embrace particular folks or posts from a particular date vary.

Facebook’s Handle Exercise software comes after the corporate final yr lastly launched a means for customers to clear their shopping historical past with third-party apps and web sites in addition to block Facebook from sharing that data.