How to delete items from ‘continue watching’ on Netflix

Considered one of Netflix’s greatest options is the Proceed Watching listing the place the streaming service saves your present or movie prepared for you to return and decide up the place you left off.

It’s a helpful characteristic while you’re bingeing or eager to carry on a sequence, however not so helpful while you actually regretted your resolution to watch one thing and it simply received’t go away.

Maybe you need to conceal the actual fact you’ve simply carried on watching a sequence you had been viewing along with your associate – once more not so useful, the gig is up thanks to Netflix. It’s additionally annoying while you’ve completed all the pieces however didn’t watch till the tip of the credit and the title card simply sits there taunting you.

There’s a manner to delete a present or movie from the Proceed Watching listing – right here’s how.

Notice: You possibly can solely do that on desktop or cellular app, it doesn’t work on a Good TV or streaming machine. It additionally doesn’t work on a youngsters’ profile.

First, you want to log in to your account on a desktop/web site browser or the cellular app. Be sure you’ve picked the right profile if you happen to share an account.

How to delete items from ‘Proceed Watching’ on Netflix cellular

1. Be sure you’re on the precise profile

Should you’re not in your personal profile then swap utilizing the Extra menu.

2. Open the Extra menu up and choose Account to open it up in your internet browser

Scroll down and also you’ll see Viewing Exercise – click on it.

3. You’ll see an inventory of reveals you’ve watched so as, click on X to delete

You’ll see a circle with a line by way of it subsequent to every present or movie title. Choose these to mark those you need hidden from the Proceed Watching listing.

4. Should you don’t need a present to seem within the Proceed Watching listing, click on take away sequence

Netflix

Whenever you disguise an episode of a TV sequence you’ll additionally see a hyperlink that permits you to disguise an entire sequence. To cover all the pieces listed scroll down and click on Cover All.

Notice: It may possibly take up to 24 hours for it to be eliminated on all platforms ie your cellphone too

5. Return to your property web page

The Proceed Watching listing ought to not present the sequence or movie you deleted

How to delete your Netflix ‘Proceed Watching’ listing on desktop

1 Click on on your profile title within the prime proper nook

Choose the profile you need to delete the items from. You possibly can swap within the extra menu if you happen to’re within the improper one.

Netflix

2 You’ll see viewing exercise

Nearer the underside of the web page, you’ll see Viewing Exercise. Click on it.

3. The steps are the identical because the cellular course of from right here

Discover the sequence or movie you need hidden from the Proceed Watching listing and choose the circle. It’ll have a ‘Cover sequence?’ possibility that pops up. You may as well scroll down to Cover All.

How to watch hidden content material on Netflix

Should you’ve exhausted the highest sequence and movies on Netflix and also you’re searching for one thing else to watch we have now our greatest TV reveals on Netflix information or the very best movies to watch on Netflix proper now.

If all else fails you’ll find the hidden reveals and movies utilizing the key Netflix codes.