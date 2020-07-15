Netflix is filled with options which goal to improve the viewing expertise, with one of the vital helpful being the ‘Proceed Watching’ record.

This bar on your Netflix homepage saves the exhibits and movies you’re working your approach via and makes a be aware of the place you stopped watching so you may simply decide up the place you left them.

Whereas the ‘Proceed Watching’ record is nice once you’re binging a sequence or rationing episodes over a time period, it may develop into a hindrance once you’ve given up half-way via a title.

When you don’t need to be continuously reminded of your failed try to get via Zac Efron’s Down to Earth, otherwise you want to conceal the truth that you watched an additional episode of Unsolved Mysteries with out your accomplice, we now have the answer for you.

Netflix has come to the rescue on Twitter by offering a fast and simple approach of eradicating titles from the ‘Proceed Watching’ row through your cell and for other ways to axe exhibits from your record on your desktop, we’ve compiled a step-by-step information for you to do precisely that.

Listed below are a number of methods you may delete exhibits from your ‘Proceed Watching’ bar on your cell or desktop – bear in mind to log in to your account on a desktop/web site browser or the cell app!

Notice: You may solely do that on desktop or cell app, it doesn’t work on a Sensible TV or streaming machine. It additionally doesn’t work on a youngsters’ profile.

How to delete items from ‘Proceed Watching’ on Netflix

For cell

Netflix has lately revealed an excellent easy information on Twitter for viewers who need to clear up their ‘Proceed Watching’ bar.

1. Be sure to’re on the fitting profile

When you share your Netflix account with household and/or mates, you don’t need to unintentionally delete their progress with a present by being on the fallacious profile, so be sure to’ve chosen your personal profile by selecting from the Extra menu

2. Click on on the three dots beneath a title

3. Choose ‘Take away from Row’

PSA: Now you can take away a movie or sequence from the Proceed Watching row.

⁰

In your cell machine, merely click on the three dots beneath the title and choose Take away From Row. pic.twitter.com/VycWTS2xks — Netflix (@netflix) July 14, 2020

Different methodology for cell

If for some motive the easy methodology doesn’t give you the results you want, there’s one other approach to take away titles from the ‘Proceed Watching’ row.

1. Be sure to’re on the fitting profile

When you’re not in your personal profile then change utilizing the Extra menu.

2. Open the Extra menu up and choose Account to open it up in your internet browser

Scroll down and also you’ll see Viewing Exercise – click on it.

3. You’ll see a listing of exhibits you’ve watched so as, click on X to delete

You’ll see a circle with a line via it subsequent to every present or movie title. Choose these to mark those you need hidden from the Proceed Watching record.

4. When you don’t desire a present to seem within the Proceed Watching record, click on take away sequence

Netflix

Whenever you conceal an episode of a TV sequence you’ll additionally see a hyperlink that enables you to conceal an entire sequence. To cover every part listed scroll down and click on Cover All.

Notice: It could possibly take up to 24 hours for it to be eliminated on all platforms ie your cellphone too

5. Return to your house web page

The Proceed Watching record ought to now not present the sequence or movie you deleted

For desktop

1 Click on on your profile title within the high proper nook

Choose the profile you need to delete the items from. You may change within the extra menu should you’re within the fallacious one.

Netflix

2 You’ll see viewing exercise

Nearer the underside of the web page, you’ll see Viewing Exercise. Click on it.

3. The steps are the identical because the cell course of from right here

Discover the sequence or movie you need hidden from the Proceed Watching record and choose the circle. It’ll have a ‘Cover sequence?’ possibility that pops up. You can even scroll down to Cover All.

How to watch hidden content material on Netflix

