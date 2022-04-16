How to do a speed test in Windows 10 without using the Internet

Speed ​​tests on our computer are a fairly quick and efficient way to find out the performance of our network. Here we can obtain information about the download and upload speed, as well as the latency in the connection to the server to which it is communicating. However, also There are other methods to know the quality of our connection without using the Internet or a browser..

This alternative makes use of a script developed in Java that allows you to find out the quality of the connection between two computers. Jperf will show us the transfer speed, bandwidth and latency between two PCs. Today we will show you how to do it in Windows 10.

Prepare the two teams for the test





To make use of this tool we will have to go to Google Code and download Jperf through this link. We will have several options, but our recommendation will be download the latest version of the tool in .zip format for the two computers that will communicate with each other.

Once the file is downloaded, we extract it and run ‘Jperf.bat’. Here we have several sections. On the one hand, at the top we find the possibility of choosing between client or server. The computer that acts as the server will be running on port 5.001, while the PC that acts as a client will have to connect to the server by entering the IP of the equipment and the port.

If we take a look at the left side, we also have several options. Here we can modify the total time of the testthe units in which we want the data to appear, the time frame with which we want to receive the information, or the type of protocol in which we want to do the test, be it TCP or UDP, among other parameters.

How to do a connection test using Jperf

To do a connection test, the first thing we have to do is find out the local IP of the computer that acts as the server. We can do this by executing the ‘ipconfig’ command through the Command Prompt of the computer that acts as the server. After this, we run the tool on the server computer by pressing the button “Run IPerf!”.

On the computer that acts as a client, we just have to run the tool, enter the IP address and port of the server and press “Run IPerf!”. Once this is done, we should see the transfer speed and bandwidth of the connection in real time, with a graph that will be drawn little by little.

Once the process is finished we can see what speed the connection has reached. As we have mentioned before, on the left side of the application we can modify the time of the test, thus obtaining more precise data.