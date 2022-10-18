how to do it by WhatsApp, Telegram and others

When we want to share different photos, we use the usual channels of communication with our friends, such as messaging services. The problem with these services is that they always lose quality when sent from normalwhich is a problem when we talk about photographs that are memorable and want to be preserved by marking a beautiful milestone.

Although, it must be taken into account that these photographs can be send through different channels at maximum quality. With this, it is guaranteed that the resolution is the same as we have on our mobile and even the level of detail. In this way, the level of detail will be the most suitable for storing it and even being able to edit the image by being able to send a raw.

Send photos in maximum quality on WhatsApp





By default, when we send a photo through WhatsApp a fully compressed version is sent and therefore loses quality so that it takes less time to send. But in order to maintain the highest quality, you can make use of the option to send files.

Although it may be designed to be able to send text or PDF documents, it can be sent also files in maximum quality formats such as .webp or .tiff. This is something that can be done comfortably from the computer, but in the case of sending it on a mobile, you must first pass the image from the gallery to your file manager to select it comfortably.

Do it with Telegram





In the case of Telegram, the process is much simpler than in WhatsApp. This is because both on a computer with the file explorer and on mobile, you can select the image through the image gallery. At the moment you will see that there are two options: send them with or without compression. Obviously in this case you will have to click on the option to send without compression to have the highest possible quality.

In the case of the image at the top we have done the process through a computer. We have simply dragged the file to the chat in question and those two spaces appear to decide on the delivery system you want to opt for. This is something similar to what happens on mobile, where you simply have to select the option send as file.

A classic: WeTransfer





When we talk about sending files at the highest quality, be it videos or images, WeTransfer comes to mind for all of us. If you don’t know it, it’s a web page that allows you to upload all the files you want to send without losing any quality and enter both your email and that of the person who will receive it. From now on you must click on send.

At this time the files will begin to upload to the servers and will be sent as a link to the recipient’s email. This simply must be accessed through the link to the WeTransfer website and download the raw files that you have sent them at maximum quality.

Making use of Google Photos





Nowadays almost all of us have our photos stored in Google Photos for the convenience of management that is achieved through any platform: mobile or web. That is why sharing images through this service is really comfortable, since it is done within the service. Simply when entering the Google Photos website (also valid in the web version), you must click on the characteristic share icon.

In this case, a pop-up window will open so you can enter the email of the person who also uses Google Photos and who wants to receive your photos. In that case, you will be sharing the file that you have stored in Google Photos internally and it will be transferred to this same quality, without any type of compression (unless it was done before). We can say that It’s a lot like sharing a file through Google Drive.

Amazon Photos





The operation that Amazon Photos has is really similar to that of Google Photos. Of all the images you have in your cloud gallery, you will have to select one of them and in the upper right part of the screen you will have the characteristic share icon. At this time you can select the “Link” option and get it.

You should pass this to your friend or acquaintance who you want to have that photograph at the highest possible quality at Download it directly from Amazon servers. This makes it especially convenient to not have to download it and send it through other systems, but simply copy a link and send it.