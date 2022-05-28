How to download and play Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, the mobile RPG with Ghibli aesthetics, for free on PC

The Level 5 title has finally been released on iOS and Android, but it can be enjoyed on a computer.

After launching in other markets in 2021, we can finally enjoy Ni no Kuni Cross Worlds in the West, a role-playing adventure that draws powerful attention for its aesthetics. The RPG of Level 5 is now available to download for free (with in-app purchases) on iOS and Android but, Did you know that it can also be played on PC?

We are here to tell you how, since it is very simple, but you may not be familiar with this type of process. You will simply have to go to the official website of the game and, there, download client for pc. It is not lost, since it is a large button in the middle of the screen, although the service is still in beta. Then, you must follow these steps:

Run the exe file downloaded to install the Netmarble launcher.

After installing the launcher, a pop-up window will appear to install the game. Confirm the installation options and click the Start Installation button.

Click the Play button to start the game.

Sign in with the email account linked to your mobile account. To be able to log in on the PC version you must link an email in the mobile application.

Press F1 to see the key combinations.



If you prefer to play it on your smartphone o tablet, you just have to go to the Play Store in the case of devices with Android operating system or to the App Store for Apple devices. There we simply have to install Ni no Kuni Cross World and follow the steps when we start the application.

It should be noted that the Level 5 title broke a Pokémon GO record in its first days available for download in Asian markets, generating 100 million dollars in just 11 days. Despite this, it is free to try it, so we recommend you take a look if you are interested in Ni no Kuni.

More About: Neither No Kuni: Cross Worlds, PC, Free, Ios, Android, Level 5 and RPG.