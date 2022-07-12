How to download at maximum quality the historic first James Webb photograph that NASA has published

Today is a day that will undoubtedly go down in history. NASA has finally published the first official image of James Weben in which SMACS 0723 cluster is capturedseeing clearly for the first time the primitive universe. Although this is only the beginning, and this James Webb telescope now promises bring us great images from the corners of the universe that we never thought we would get to see.

It was the President of the United States himself, Joe Biden, who has ended up advancing this historical image, before NASA did it as scheduled on July 12. In this way, he has tried to justify the millionaire investment that was made in order to have James Webb in the universe right now.

Download this photo in full quality

Any fan of astronomy and astrophysics will undoubtedly be amazed by this snapshot. The quality that it has makes it possible to visualize a large number of galaxies in this deep or early universe, little or nothing had been seen with this great quality. And as we say, this has been achieved thanks to literally having a giant space observatory that is in the universe today and was called James Webb.

Surely you have seen this photograph today in numerous media and social networks, but you will have detected a big problem: the quality. Being within these networks and platforms there is a great compression and that is why you will hardly be able to see it completely clear. This means that if you want to analyze it in detail or even print it, you have to search for the original file.

To do this, you will simply have to access the ESA (European Space Agency) website, where you will first see a preview of the image. But next to it you can click on Download. A dropdown will open in which two different formats will be specified: PNG o TIFaccompanied by the size of the file.





From that moment the download will begin so that it will be stored on the computer. Through these options you can share with different networks, although, as in the previous case, the corresponding compression will be applied. Once downloaded, it can be used to print it at the highest possible resolution, or view it in a specialized program.