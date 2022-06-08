How to download macOS Ventura wallpapers to use on your Mac or PC

As is already a tradition, every new version of the Mac operating system is accompanied by a new wallpaper. After the release of macOS Ventura, an exception has not been presented and it is already it is possible to download the wallpapers of this new version at maximum quality. In this way, it can appear that you are working on this new operating system, even if you are not.

Keep in mind that changing the wallpaper can be a real ritual for many. In this case, although in a macOS wallpaper, it can also be used without any problem. on a Windows computer installed.

Downloading the new wallpapers

Classically, this moment is highly anticipated for those fans of wallpapers. And it is that Apple always has surprised with really attractive designs for the vast majority of tastes, which is in both macOS and iOS 16 or iPadOS 16. To be able to enjoy these wallpapers, we leave them below:





When accessing the shared Google Drive folder, you will see that there are two files. This is because since the arrival of the dark mode in the operating system, the company has also launch two different wallpapers. One has a higher brightness, and the second is darker so you can choose which one you like best. Likewise, when the operating system is launched as such, you will be able to choose the automatic change between both funds.

You will be able to download one of them by placing your mouse over it and pressing the right button. Clicking on Download will be in the containing folder from your local storage. From here, you can set it as your wallpaper directly or by accessing the device settings.