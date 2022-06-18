How to download music from YouTube in MP3 and other formats of any video

On many occasions when you are viewing YouTube, you may have the need to have a music you love download locally to listen to her always. In this situation, you should know that there is the option to download only the YouTube audio track, eliminating the corresponding associated video. But be careful, because if there is also a background voice on this track, it will be downloaded.





As in other situations, there are different methods to be able to download this audio track. both through a websitesuch as downloading videos from YouTube, as well as with programs that are installed on the computer itself.

14 Tricks to get the most out of YouTube

Download music from YouTube with a web page

One of the options that arise in this case is using Clipconverter.cc. The first thing is have the web address of the YouTube video on the clipboard. This is achieved by accessing the video through any browser, and scrolling to the address bar at the top. You will simply have to select this link and copy it.

When you have the copied address, you will simply have to access ClicConverter. You will see that this website is really simple. At first, you will have to paste the video link, which you want to end up converting to mp3. At the bottom, in Format, you will choose MP3, M4A o AAC. From the list are the formats that are intended to be able to download only the audio track.





When you have everything selected, you will click on Continue. At this moment it will load a list with all the quality formats that exist, but since it does not have to download the video and only the audio, this is something completely omitted. For this reason, you can go directly to Begin at the bottom of this window.





At first, this is something that will take several minutes, although it will depend on how heavy the audio track of the corresponding video is. At the end you will have information about the weight of the file, and finally you must click on Descargar. The containing folder will have the file that can be played at any time.

Using jDownloader on your computer

In the event that you don’t want to use an external web page, you should know that there are programs for PCs that are specialized, such as jDownloader. Surely you can know him for being one of the most popular download managers out there nowadays. It’s really useful, since when you load the multimedia file in the program you can see all the elements it contains.

To do so, the first thing is to download jDownloader from its official website and install it normally. When executing the program, you will have to right-click on the blank space in the download manager. In the drop-down, click on add links.





In the pop-up window, you will initially see a box that is much larger than the rest. It will be precisely here where you will have to paste the link of the video that you have stored on the clipboard. Then click on the bottom Continue.





The video will load instantly and you will see a box with a + sign to its left. Clicking on this will display a series of files, and in our case we will be interested in the audio file that has an M4A format. To be able to download it in a crazy way, you will have to select the music file and click on the sign at the top Play with the aim of starting the corresponding download.