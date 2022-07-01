How to download Windows 11 for free

If you’re looking to perform a clean install (or reinstall) of Windows 11, or upgrade from a previous version of Windows (7, 8.x or 10), you’ll need to download that operating system from Microsoft servers. It is not a complicated process, far from it, but if it is the first time that you do something like this, you may not know where to start. Calm, We will explain it to you in this article..

The first step you should take, in most cases, will be to access the official Windows 11 Download website at Microsoft.com. Once there, We can see that we are presented with three options that we explain below (after them, we will explain a fourth alternative that will not require us to visit the Microsoft website… and that will also allow you to customize the installation options).





WINDOWS 11 GOD LEVEL 17 TRICKS and FEATURES to MASTER IT

Windows 11 Setup Wizard (from Microsoft.com)



If you see this message, you didn’t need this program 🙂

If what you want is install Windows 11 immediately on the same system where you are going to download it, and said system is a Windows 10, this is the option you should choose. Once you click on the ‘Download now’ button you will get an executable that, once started, will guide you through the update process.

Create Windows 11 installation support (from Microsoft.com)





If your intention is to have a bootable USB stick (or DVD) from which you can install Windows 11either for a re-installation or for a fresh installation, you will need to download this *.exe file which, after running it, will assist you in the process of creating the ‘installation media’.

Download ISO image (from Microsoft.com)





If you prefer to carry out the process of creating a bootable device manually, or you are working on a Linux system that does not allow you to run the wizard from the previous point, the solution involves downloading an .ISO file that, whenever you want, you can record on removable media.

To do this, you can use any of the many applications available on Windows and Linux to create bootable USBs: UNetBootin, Etcher, Yumi, Rufus, etc. Although the latter has a peculiarity that we will review in the next section.

Another option, of course, would be use the ISO to install from the same Windows 11 in a virtual machine (using, for example, Oracle Virtualbox).

Download Windows 11 from Rufus (Custom Install)

If we have the latest version of Rufus (3.19 Beta or higher), we can download the Windows 11 ISO from this same app, without having to open the Microsoft website. Too easy:

In the drop-down menu to the right of ‘Boot Choice’, which by default displays the ‘SELECT’ option, we will press the arrow on the side to click on the other available option: ‘DOWNLOAD’. Once selected, we will click on said text again.





We will be told that the program is downloading a file called ‘Fido.ps1.lzma’, which will only take a few seconds. After that, A small window will appear with another drop-down menu in which we can choose the version of Windows that we want to install.





If we choose ‘Windows 11’, after a few seconds new options will be successively added that we will have to select: first the build, then the edition, language and architecture. After that, we can finally start downloading the Windows ISO (directly from RUFUS or by opening the link in a browser, as we choose).



