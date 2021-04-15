How To Easily Bet On This Year’s Mayoral Elections

In just a few short weeks, Londoners will come out in their masses to vote for their next city mayor. Originally set for May 2020 but being delayed by a year due to the pandemic, this year’s election will go ahead on May 6th 2021. Possibly electing a new mayor of the capital, and having a say in how things are run, is an exciting prospect not just for Londoners, but for the rest of the UK too. After all, it wasn’t that long ago that Boris Johnson was acting Lord Mayor of London himself.

One of the best points about this year’s election is the range of diverse candidates. From “interplanetary space warriors” to London’s current mayor Sadiq Khan, there are candidates to suit all beliefs.

With that in mind, it’s a great time to make a bet on who you will think will win the next mayoral election.

Source: Unsplash

Who Are The Candidates?

20 candidates are running in this year’s election so, it’s always good to do some research on who is who. Before we look at the London mayor latest odds, it’s important to take a look at who is in the running and make an informed decision on the person you think is a good choice. Understanding each candidate and what they stand for will help you to compare the odds for each one and will ensure you are making a good bet.

Taking a look at a handful of people, the four main party candidates are Camden councillor, Sian Berry (Green), the current mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (Labour), Camden councillor, Luisa Porritt (Liberal Democrats) and Former youth worker, Shaun Bailey (Conservatives). However, some of the more unexpected contenders include YouTuber, Max Fosh (Independent), Self-proclaimed interplanetary space warrior, Count Binface (Count Binface for Mayor of London) and Weathercaster, Piers Corbyn (Let London Live). With a wide range of nominees in between too.

Source: Unsplash

How To Place A Bet

Once you have got to grips with understanding the UKs bet winning system, you can make an informed judgement on the candidate you think will get you the best results.

Whether you are new to betting or simply want to take a punt at this year’s winner, here is how to easily place a bet. First, do some research into the candidates. You can either go for one of the favourites or simply for the one you like the look of. Then, head online to make a bet. You can take a look at how your chosen candidate is doing on the site and then place a wager.

Keep in mind that odds will be constantly changing depending on how well the candidate is doing with their campaign trail in general. So, it’s a good idea to stay up to date with London’s electoral polls, news, and social media to see if they are still a good betting choice when the time comes. Or, if you need to make a bet on another choice instead, using a strategy like this is a great way to follow what is happening. You never know, the most unexpected candidates can suddenly become the most popular ones.

Source: Unsplash

Remember that you don’t have to place a bet on the candidate you vote for. Wagering on the next mayor of London is a great way to follow what’s going on in politics whilst experiencing betting at the same time.