How to easily calibrate your HDR monitor with Windows 11 through a simple Microsoft app

The arrival of the Windows 11 22H2 update has brought a good handful of news. Also in the gaming section, where Microsoft adds multiple options to its operating system that improve performance in games and apply Auto HDR to more titles. Along with these novelties, the company has also launched a new tool to calibrate the HDR of our monitor in a very simple way.

With the ‘Windows HDR Calibration’ tool it is possible adjust our monitor to get an accurate image in Windows 11 when using high dynamic range. The only thing we have to do is follow the steps of the application, which will show us a series of patterns to configure the different parameters of our monitor.

From Microsoft they have already expressed their desire to offer an application similar to the one that exists on Xbox consoles to calibrate the HDR of the screen. That is why they have recently launched this app compatible with windows 11.

How to download and use the app to calibrate the screen

The first thing we have to do before being able to use the application is to find out if we meet the requirements. To make use of the tool it is necessary Have a monitor that has HDR on a Windows 11 system, since the app is only available for this version of the operating system. However, if what you want is to adjust the HDR of your monitor with Windows 10, you also have another alternative, as explained by Microsoft.





Once we have made sure that we meet the requirements, we download the application through this link from the Microsoft Store. The app is approximately 99 MB in size and is very easy to use.

When we have downloaded it, we open the application, and we will see that they inform us that the app will show us a series of reference patterns that we will have to use to configure the different parameters of our monitor.





On the one hand we have the maximum luminance, a test that determines the brightness level of the screen. Here what we have to do is move the bar below until the gray squares are unnoticeableas indicated on the right.





This test is split into two, so we’ll need to do the exact same thing in the next image where there’s just a blank box.





Finally, we have the color saturation test. This test depends on the personal preferences of each one. All we have to do is move the bottom bar to determine how the SDR and HDR content looks on our monitor. According to Microsoft, this determines how all the content we see appears through the HDR screen.

In this test we can choose to get a more natural, sharper or more saturated color in HDR and SDR content, applying the change to everything we see on the screen. Once we have configured the parameters we will have calibrated our screen.