How to Enable the Secure Folder on Samsung Phones

The Protected Folder is a useful operate on Samsung models that allows you to keep apps and recordsdata out of sight. Proper right here’s the proper method to allow it and use it.
Be taught This Article on How-To Geek ›
2 hours in the past
Tech Information
Depart a remark
The Protected Folder is a useful operate on Samsung models that allows you to keep apps and recordsdata out of sight. Proper right here’s the proper method to allow it and use it.
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Add Comment