how to enter the 2.3 commemorative lottery

Genshin Impact version 2.3 is nearing completion and miHoYo wanted to carry out a lottery event so players can earn extra Protogems, now that new characters are yet to arrive. Therefore, in the following guide we leave you all the necessary requirements to participate. Good luck!

How to participate in the Genshin Impact lottery event

The event will be available from December 28, 2021 through January 3, 2022.

In order to participate we will have to comply the following requirements:

Add tag [#LoteríaGenshinImpact] to your post with a GIF and your wish and post it on Twitter. Add tag [#LoteríaGenshinImpact] to your post with a GIF and your wish and post it on your personal Facebook page. Configure the accounts and publications as public to participate in the event.

From among the participants, 100 travelers will be chosen who will be the winners of 200 Protogemas.

Considerations to take into account