how to enter the 2.3 commemorative lottery

Genshin Impact version 2.3 is nearing completion and miHoYo wanted to carry out a lottery event so players can earn extra Protogems, now that new characters are yet to arrive. Therefore, in the following guide we leave you all the necessary requirements to participate. Good luck!
How to participate in the Genshin Impact lottery event
The event will be available from December 28, 2021 through January 3, 2022.
In order to participate we will have to comply the following requirements:
- Add tag [#LoteríaGenshinImpact] to your post with a GIF and your wish and post it on Twitter.
- Add tag [#LoteríaGenshinImpact] to your post with a GIF and your wish and post it on your personal Facebook page.
- Configure the accounts and publications as public to participate in the event.
From among the participants, 100 travelers will be chosen who will be the winners of 200 Protogemas.
Considerations to take into account
- Minimum will be required Adventure Rank 10 of servers in Europe, America, Asia and TW, HK, MO.
- If you participate, you agree that miHoYo publishes your work.
- The evaluation is carried out by the official team.
- If the information is not completed and submitted within 1 month, you will lose the prize.
- There may be modifications or cancellations.
- The 100 winners will be chosen from among all platforms.