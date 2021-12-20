How to establish yourself as a cryptocurrency miner?

Even though the action through which new virtual coins are created is popular as mining, the process is similar to actual gold mining. However, miners utilize mining machines and computers to create these virtual coins instead of large equipment and tools. If a miner chooses the appropriate virtual coin to mine at a particular time, the miner can make a lot of cash.

Undoubtedly, it takes a significant investment period to acknowledge cryptocurrency mining and build a cryptocurrency mining rig. However, once you acquire considerable technical information about cryptocurrency mining and build a potential mining rig, you have to pull your chair back and relax as the money will keep coming to you automatically. So, let's find out the steps and do's and don'ts of cryptocurrency mining.

Learn about the mechanism and dynamics of cryptocurrency mining!

The cryptocurrency industry is full of altcoins, and you cannot mine every virtual coin on your own as some of the virtual coins are based on POW and some on POS. Therefore, a miner’s foremost step in jumping into this industry is learning about different altcoins and cryptocurrencies projects. After learning about the mineable cryptocurrencies, one should list the most profitable ones—the utmost popular minable virtual currency.

However, bitcoin mining rewards for an average individual are exceedingly less money-spinning than previous years. It is due to centralization in the mining industry. There are only a few ASIC manufacturers in the mining industry, and they can efficiently govern the majority of the hash rate on bitcoin’s blockchain.

Sorting cryptocurrency you want to mine in your mining journey will assist you in knowing the processor and mining machines you need to buy for starting the expedition. Usually, you can start mining with one Graphic processing Unit, but the number of GPUs required to mine a currency profitably depends on the cryptocurrency you want to mine.

Set up the basics of mining!

Mining of every virtual token comprises three aspects or components, first is mining machine, second is software, and third is a cryptocurrency wallet. Cryptocurrency wallets are analogous to conventional bank accounts. Usually, mainstream cryptocurrency miners prefer cold or hardware cryptocurrency wallets.

Buying a hardware cryptocurrency wallet will cost you some money. Some popular cryptocurrency wallets are Ledger Nano S, Ledger Nano X, Trezor etc. Out of these three hardware wallets, Trezor is an expensive wallet as the current market value of this wallet is $200.

Undeniably, it is a bit expensive to buy, but the features you get in this wallet are remarkable. The wallet comes with a feature of touch screen and in-built exchange. Cryptocurrency mining software and cryptocurrency wallet are the only inexpensive things in the cryptocurrency industry. Cryptocurrency mining software is both paid and free.

For popular mining currencies like ether and Raven coin, you can find tons of mining software on the internet that are free. However, to mine a specific currency that is not that popular, you will have to plump for good mining software.

Mining machines is expensive and hard to set up in this venture. The mining journey is worthwhile. Only one has invested a handsome amount in buying mining machines. Despite ASIC manufacturers having designed specialized cryptocurrency mining machines for a particular cryptocurrency. One participates in this business with only one graphic card. However, it is challenging to mine cryptocurrencies like BTC with one GPU.

Alternatives!

Undeniably cryptocurrency mining in the earlier days was very lucrative for cryptocurrencies like BTCs. However, cryptocurrencies mining of ether, Raven Coin, Chia etc., is still worth a shot. As per reports, if the market remains stable and the mining difficulty is moderate, one can get a 10% return every month on the total amount invested.

For example, a miner invests 4 lakh INR in a cryptocurrency mining rig. If the market is stable and mining is processed with lesser difficulty, that miner can easily make 40000 to 45000 INR every single month. However, if the market value of the cryptocurrency you are mining declines, the profit will reduce up to 8% to 7%.