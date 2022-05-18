How to fight the heat wave without leaving home with these 6 video games

With the arrival of the heat wave, there is little desire to make plans in the street and roast in the sun, so you will be interested in being able to combat the high temperatures by staying at home and playing these 6 fantastic very fresh video games (in many respects, too).

We have made a selection of games that can help get out some of the heat dynamics. Games whose titles, scenarios or even mechanics can cool you down a bit while the street melts from the heat that we are experiencing throughout the peninsula. Beyond its theme, you will also find many genres.

6 video games to not leave the house during the heat wave

Frostpunk

We are before one of the most complex management games what is on the market. The positive part is that the world is almost frozen, so the heat is not a problem, although you will have to face a good handful of difficult decisions and many challenges that will test your management skills.





Steep

There are few things that feel colder than snowboarding, and that is the central axis of Steep. However, Steep doesn’t just give you the chance to snowboard, you’ll also have the option to ski and even some really spectacular base jumping. It is the typical game that will freak out those who want to have a good time sliding down the mountain.





Snow Bros Nick & Tom Special

We are before a authentic arcade classic, that will sound (and probably fall in love) to all the lovers of the retro that you are reading us. The version we are talking about is for Nintendo Switch, and it is a remastering that respects the ideas and mechanics of the original very much. Highly recommended if you want an old school title.





The Long Dark

The first of two survival games that we propose in this list. Why a survival game? Simple, they usually give MANY hours of entertainment and that is precisely what you are looking for: stay home to escape the heat.

The Long Dark features very realistic mechanicsand you will have to be aware of MANY things: body temperature, hunger, taking shelter when there are storms… If you like hardcore survival games, with this title you will have two cups.





Subnautica: Below Zero

The first installment of Subnautica is already a fresh game per se (the fact that the vast majority of the action takes place underwater helps a lot, really), but Below Zero goes one step further.

In Below Zero you will have to explore the ocean of a frozen planet, full of alien fauna and in which you will have to advance little by little while you expand your base and expand your arsenal of vehicles and tools. One of those games that give hours and hours of entertainment to lovers of the survival genre.





Cold Fear

We close the list with a game with “some” cheating, but it has an explanation. The coldest thing about Cold Fear is its title (hehe), although the fact that it takes place on a boat in which a real downpour is falling also helps to cool down.

It will also create cold sweats, and it is one of those horror games that constantly put you on edge. Also, not being too well known compared to Resident Evil and other iconic sagas of the genre, it will be a surprise for almost any lover of the genre.